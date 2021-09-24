discover-5-great-news-that-android-will-receive-in-the-coming-months

Last Thursday (77), Google announced that several features available in Pixel models would be introduced to the entire Android ecosystem. In addition to the Google Photos secret folder and the 1.500 new emojis, accessibility tools, remote control Renovated virtual and games to pass the time on Android Auto are part of the new set.

Gboard gets smarter and wins 1.660 new emoji combinations

Google Calendar will facilitate communication with other meeting participants

Google Photos New will help protect those photos that no one can see

1. Accessibility Tools

Found in development months ago, two new accessibility tools now allow users to browse mobile with facial expressions. Camera Switches and Project Activate work together to make the camera an input peripheral, a mouse and keyboard, assigning mundane or complex functions to various face actions.

Camera Switches is a add-on to the Android Accessibility Center, so just keep Google Play Services up to date to get access to it. Project Activate is a completely new app, available for download from the Play Store.

