almost-5,000-cryptocurrencies-were-launched-in-one-year

More and more money is invested in cryptocurrencies. As the market matures, they become more popular. At the same time, new virtual currencies have been launched to take advantage of the moment of interest.

Data from Crypto Parrot, a crypto conversion simulator, between September 2017 and September 2030, 4.660 new cryptocurrencies were introduced to the market. Now, the total number is 12.68. Compared to September last year, the growth was 75,91%.

The numbers are impressive, since, a decade ago, only Bitcoin existed. The new digital currencies seek to boost sectors such as finance, payments, machine learning, art and others.