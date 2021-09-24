almost-5,000-cryptocurrencies-were-launched-in-one-year

More and more money is invested in cryptocurrencies. As the market matures, they become more popular. At the same time, new virtual currencies have been launched to take advantage of the moment of interest.
- Expert predicts less than 1% of carbon emissions from cryptocurrencies in 2030
Data from Crypto Parrot, a crypto conversion simulator, between September 2017 and September 2030, 4.660 new cryptocurrencies were introduced to the market. Now, the total number is 12.68. Compared to September last year, the growth was 75,91%.
The numbers are impressive, since, a decade ago, only Bitcoin existed. The new digital currencies seek to boost sectors such as finance, payments, machine learning, art and others.
It is noteworthy that some of the new digital currencies do not come to contribute to the sector. With the global regulatory landscape unclear, some of the projects are coup attempts that seek to benefit from the context.
Most virtual currencies are launched with much celebration, but are later shunned by investors and by the public. Few survive, especially those aimed at massive adoption and notable use cases. In other words, creating a cryptocurrency is not always synonymous with success: since May this year, more than 2,000 digital coins have failed.
