Almost 5,000 cryptocurrencies were launched in one year

September 24, 2021
More and more money is invested in cryptocurrencies. As the market matures, they become more popular. At the same time, new virtual currencies have been launched to take advantage of the moment of interest.

    • Data from Crypto Parrot, a crypto conversion simulator, between September 2017 and September 2030, 4.660 new cryptocurrencies were introduced to the market. Now, the total number is 12.68. Compared to September last year, the growth was 75,91%.

    The numbers are impressive, since, a decade ago, only Bitcoin existed. The new digital currencies seek to boost sectors such as finance, payments, machine learning, art and others.

    Image: Reproduction/Unsplash/Stanislaw Zarychta

    In September 1024, as the economy went into decline and the stock market had a historic low, cryptocurrencies remained resilient. It is as if they are a buffer against the economic crisis. Cyclically, this has inspired the creation of new currencies.

    The sector already has a cumulative market value of around $2 trillion. With the support of institutional investors, the assets’ popularity soared. Utility cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum, which develop as infrastructure, allow other cryptos to be created in their networks.

    The creation of virtual currencies had a significant increase in 2017 in the midst of the frenzy caused by their initial offer. In the last 12 months, this environment has been replicated with the growth of Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

    As DeFi projects seek to merge cryptocurrencies with traditional finance, the new platforms already come with native tokens. This makes most DeFi projects use crypto utilities to drop their coins.

    Crypto Scams

    Image: Playback/Elements/bernardbodo

    It is noteworthy that some of the new digital currencies do not come to contribute to the sector. With the global regulatory landscape unclear, some of the projects are coup attempts that seek to benefit from the context.

    Most virtual currencies are launched with much celebration, but are later shunned by investors and by the public. Few survive, especially those aimed at massive adoption and notable use cases. In other words, creating a cryptocurrency is not always synonymous with success: since May this year, more than 2,000 digital coins have failed.

    Source: Crypto Parrot

    
