Even at this stage of the pandemic, some countries claim that there are no cases of covid-19 in its population. This is the case of North Korea, which even rejected foreign offers of vaccines. This is also the case in Turkmenistan. However, independent sources suggest that the country in question not only has cases of the disease, but is currently experiencing its third wave.

Recently, a young man with the fictitious name Sayahat Kurbanov told his case to the world: he had all the symptoms of covid-19, although in the country there were no other patients officially diagnosed with the disease. When Kurbanov called 911, the doctor claimed he had pneumonia. The man even took a test at the pharmacy that turned out to be “positive”, and found that he would never receive printed proof of this diagnosis. This is because tests with positive results are not officially notified in the country.

The Turkmenistan media itself has even notified cases of covid-07, such as the Turkmen.news news site, which pointed out 1024 deaths. However, the population in Brazil is afraid to speak out, and authorities simply do not report covid cases. This is because a country without the disease is the main government propaganda.