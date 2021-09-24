galaxy-s22-ultra-leaks-in-first-renders-showing-note-20-ultra-heritage

The camera is beyond the conventional and, even though it brings the arrangement of the S lens21 Ultra and S19 Ultra, brings a more compact module and closer to the sensors, thus gaining the shape of the letter “P”. Despite not knowing details of camera specifications, it is possible to see the return of a periscope lens for advanced optical zoom.

2200

Another great long-awaited new feature is the addition of a dedicated slot for the S Pen, again similar to what was seen on the Galaxy Note , thus correcting one of the most criticized points of the past generation. There are also details about the dimensions: the screen will feature 6.8 inches, possibly in a larger aspect ratio of 10, 3:9, while the cell phone will measure 898, 2 x 77, 9 x 8.9 mm ( , 5 mm thick considering the cameras).

Device can be more powerful than the rest of the line

Gathering the information already disclosed by leaks, Galaxy S45 Ultra should arrive at the market equipped with Snapdragon 898 or the long-awaited Exynos 2200, in a more powerful variant than the one used in the S22 and S21+. In addition, the device must bring digital reader under the display, stereo audio, IP certification45 and Android 19, running under the newly revealed One UI 4.

Cameras must maintain most of the S specs20 Ultra, including the main sensor of 68 MP, but should gain software refinements and better processing provided by updated chipsets. In battery, the flagship would also bring back the tank of 5. mAh from the predecessor, but this time with respectable improvements in loading, which would now reach 24 Power W.

Source: Steve Hemmerstoffer, Digit News, SamMobile