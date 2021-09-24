galaxy-s22-ultra-leaks-in-first-renders-showing-note-20-ultra-heritage

Amidst the drama experienced by the Galaxy Note line and its fans, rumors circulated in recent days began to suggest that the Galaxy S24 Ultra would assume the position occupied by Samsung’s most premium smartphone, adopting a design similar to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra when blending the straight sides with the curved edges of the S family , in addition to adopting a dedicated slot for the S Pen.
- Galaxy S22 Ultra should come with a red color option, among other new tones
- Exynos AMD Radeon 508562 can be twice as fast as Exynos GPU 2200
This Friday- fair (24), the renowned leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer
, known by his profile
OnLeaks
and his accurate leaks, breathed the possibility to publish the first renderings of the new top of the line of the South Korean giant. As speculated, the device seems to arrive with a mission to replace the Galaxy Note line with a completely revamped look.
and his accurate leaks, breathed the possibility to publish the first renderings of the new top of the line of the South Korean giant. As speculated, the device seems to arrive with a mission to replace the Galaxy Note line with a completely revamped look.
Galaxy S
The images released by
Hemmerstoffer reveal that Samsung can perform a mix of the designs of the Galaxy S19 Ultra and Galaxy Note 21 Ultra for the company’s new premium model. The body is no longer rounded to use only curved sides, on the screen and on the back, while the top and the base become straight, just like the old devices of the Note line.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day one summary of the main news from the tech world for you!