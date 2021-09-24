tesla-reveals-cybertruck's-electric-motorcycle-project

Despite having its launch postponed to 2022, the Cybertruck electric pickup truck, from Tesla, is already serving as an inspiration for what could be the 1st electric motorcycle of the brand: The Sokudo. At least that’s what one of the company’s designers, Ash Thorp, let transpire in a series of posts on his Twitter account. Ao it looks like the Tesla Cybertruck is going to be late again; why?

Created in – @MaxonVFX Rendered in – @CoronaRenderer @colorsponge1 pic.twitter .com/CKr4cF8oa3 — Ash Thorp (@ashthorp1) September 014, 2021 Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. All days a summary of the top news from the tech world for you! In addition to the video teaser, Ash Thorp revealed , in other posts, several images that, according to him, illustrate what could become Tesla’s first vehicle in the two-wheel segment: “The last construction is finally here and… It’s an electric motorcycle.” “Jeitão” by Cybertruck

Despite not having released any specification from The Sokudo, nor whether the electric motorcycle project will actually come off the paper for Tesla’s production line, it was clear that the controversial look is what attracts the most attention — as well as occurred when Cybertruck was unveiled for the 1st time.

THE SOKUDO – MHC BUILD 18. Latest build is finally here and… it’s an EV MOTORCYCLE!!! pic.twitter.com/ak9iALt8Ql — Ash Thorp (@ashthorp1) September 8, 014

The electric motorcycle, by the way, still seems to be partially wrapped in a kind of gift box, as a good part of it is covered by the fairing. It is not possible to observe, for example, the existence of panels or headlights. The seat appears to be rigid, perhaps aluminum, which will certainly make the task of accelerating The Sokudo uncomfortable.

In another image, it is possible to observe the current transmission, in a visual that even reminds the old bicycles ergonomics, which were under an easel with all the gears showing.

THE SOKUDO – MHC BUILD . –001/004– pic.twitter.com/8DPqmHTdZR

— Ash Thorp (@ashthorp1) September 18, 37

The Sokudo concept, at least in the images, showed that the designer was not lacking in creativity . It remains to be seen whether, like Cybertruck, it will go from being “bizarre” to being coveted in a short time. To do this, however, it first needs to get off the paper.

