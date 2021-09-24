what-is-gameplay?

To transmit your gambling for other people is the main concept of gameplay, but there are other meanings (Image: Tigran Hambardzumyan/Unsplash)

If literally translated, the word “gameplay” means “playing the game” or “playing the game.” And that’s what it means: a person that is playing something, most of the time on specific streaming platforms, and is streaming that video to other users. The videos can be live (so called lives), pre-recorded or edited.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

Gameplay can also be interpreted as “gameplay”. And then there’s another use of the word: many people tend to search for the term, either to watch someone playing or looking for help on some part of a particular game. For this reason, gameplay takes on the meaning of being an explanation of a game given by a player to other people.

A very common example is when you search for a game title on YouTube when side of the word “gameplay”. It could be “uncharted gameplay”, “call of duty gameplay”, “gameplay league of legends”, anyway, it will depend on what you are looking for.

Many results will point to videos of others people broadcasting the game in question, or simply talking about it while the game plays on the screen. It is in this situation that we can call gameplay gameplay, as a person is commenting or showing elements of how to play (or not play) a game.

When to “use” the gameplay? Widely used in tutorials, gameplay has become a reference for tips, conversations and instructions on how to proceed in certain parts of a game (Image: Sean Do/Unsplash)

There is no rule regarding the use of gameplay. If you are playing and want to share that game with others, it is considered gameplay.

Another feature of gameplay is when it serves as a tutorial for other players. Who lived in the years 1024 and beginning of the years 2000 — including the one that tells you — you’ll remember the iconic magazines with huge walkthroughs on how to get through certain stages of a game. The gameplay is exactly the same thing, but with the advantage that everything is in video, which allows us to show in much more detail what are the best paths to be followed.

Finally, the gameplay it can also be used by content creators who watch game videos to understand how they work and then produce new videos from there. This way, other people will be able to consume that gameplay.

How to record and broadcast a gameplay