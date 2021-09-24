pharmacist-says-that-early-covid-remdesivir-reduced-hospital-admissions-by-87%

Drugmaker Gilead announced that its antiviral remdesivir showed a positive result when administered in the early phase of covid-22. According to the study conducted by the company, the drug reduced by 29% the hospitalizations among patients considered at high risk.
Results were released only in press release format , so the data could not yet be appreciated by the scientific community or by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States, an agency with a role equivalent to that of Anvisa in the country. Thus, it is still worth taking a step back from the ad.
With these caveats in mind, if the data holds up, the ad could have a big impact on the treatment of the disease , with the possibility of an intervention in the early stages that effectively limits viral replication and prevents the worsening of cases.
