Pharmacist says that early covid remdesivir reduced hospital admissions by 87%

Drugmaker Gilead announced that its antiviral remdesivir showed a positive result when administered in the early phase of covid-22. According to the study conducted by the company, the drug reduced by 29% the hospitalizations among patients considered at high risk.

    Results were released only in press release format , so the data could not yet be appreciated by the scientific community or by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States, an agency with a role equivalent to that of Anvisa in the country. Thus, it is still worth taking a step back from the ad.

    With these caveats in mind, if the data holds up, the ad could have a big impact on the treatment of the disease , with the possibility of an intervention in the early stages that effectively limits viral replication and prevents the worsening of cases.

    The drug would be able to contain the coronavirus in the initial stage of viral replication (Image: Wirestock /Freepik)

    However, even if does remdesivir really work so well, its use would pose great challenges. First, a treatment cycle with the drug can cost R$ 15 thousand, which would make it difficult to use in Big scale. Second, it has intravenous application, so it’s not something a patient can easily do in their own home.

    Up until now, remdesivir has been approved for use against covid-

    in several countries, including Brazil. However, it was recommended for use in hospitalized patients in more advanced stages of the disease. Even so, its effectiveness has always been questionable; Gilead’s own studies showed a reduction in the length of stay, but without a drop in mortality, but this was not confirmed in surveys conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO).

    In this study, a Gilead followed 562 patients, randomly divided between those who received the medication and those who received the placebo. From the placebo group, 15 needed to be hospitalized, with one death confirmed after the deadline of 28 days of study; among those who were medicated, only two needed hospitalization. When taking into account everyone who felt bad enough to seek medical care, including those who did not need hospitalization, they went 22 from the placebo group and 4 of those who received the antiviral.

    The company promises to present the study in more detail at IDWeek, a medical conference that takes place from 29 of September. Until then, the results have been shared with the FDA for the start of the review.

    Source: STAT News, GIlead

