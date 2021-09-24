apple-releases-major-update-for-older-iphones;-know-why

Apple released this Thursday (15) another update for iOS 14.5.5 — yes, the OS version released on 2018. No new features have been added (which was to be expected), but fundamental security fixes are finally available for older iGadgets.

The package is being sent to the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6/6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad Mini, iPad Mini models 3 and iPod touch (6th generation) — all that got stuck on iOS 14. This is the second update of the year for these devices, the first being released in June, also focused on fixing serious vulnerabilities.

Bug fixed

Fixed a problem in the CoreGraphics framework, identified by the code CVE-2021-30860 and characterized as a “zero day” breach (hitto unknown critical failure). In it, a simple PDF file could be used to execute arbitrary code when opened. The error was denounced by members of Citizen Lab, when the group was investigating which vulnerabilities the Pegasus spy application was exploiting.

Also, loopholes in WebKit (CVE-

-2021), native rendering engine, and in the XNU kernel (CVE-(- -30858) have been fixed. Both also served as a gateway to executing potentially harmful commands.

All of these problems may have already been exploited by criminals, which increases the risk of sticking with an outdated device. It is crucial that all users install the package as soon as it is available.

The build should be being distributed gradually, so don’t be surprised if it hasn’t appeared on your device yet. Keep an eye out for software update notifications on your device, or go to Settings > General > Software Updates