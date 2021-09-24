Free Fire | All about season 23

Players who want to venture into the current season of Free Fire, can participate in the traditional ranked mode. The Contra Squad mode continues with its 8th season running separately from the battle royale mode.

When the season ends, players will be relocated to a division below which they were. If you have finished the Bronze season, you will start the next season in Bronze I, if you have finished Silver, Bronze II and so on. The most the player can return when resetting the season is Gold II. Check out the complete list below:

