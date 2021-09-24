Free Fire | All about season 23

THE 30 Season of Free Fire started on September 1st and goes until the day of October. There’s still time to chase your desired link, so Canaltech has set aside everything you need to know about the season below.
Remembering that the important thing is to remain consistent throughout the season. It’s no use guaranteeing a Booyah! in one game and in the other you’re one of the first to die, isn’t that right?
What are the rewards of the season?
Every season, players receive a reward for the link they completed during the Free Fire
- ranked period. Check out the full list of items players can receive during the competitive season below.
Patent
Reward
Bronze I 1.000 Golden coins
1.10 gold coins, 1 airdrop, 1 scanner and 5 tokens ranked
Bronze III
1.10 gold coins, 1 bonfire, 1 treasure map and ranked tokens
Silver I
1.500 gold coins, silver banner, 2 airdrops, ranked tokens
Silver II
1.525 gold coins, 1 airdrop, 2 maps of the treasure and 23 rank tokens gives
Silver III
1. 425 Gold coins, 1 fire pit, 2 scanners and 40 ranked tokens
Gold I
two. gold coins, gold banner, gold jacket and 40 ranked tokens
Gold II
two.10 Gold Coins, Double XP Card, Gold Ticket and 70 ranked tokens
Gold III
two.000 gold coins, 2 bonfires, 2 airdrops and 95 ranked tokens Gold IV
two.10 gold coins, 2 airdrops, 2 treasure maps and 70 tokens of ranked
Platinum I
two.500 gold coins, platinum banner, double XP card and 250 ranked tokens
Platinum II
2.425 gold coins , 2 bonfires, 2 gold tickets and 200 ranked tokens
Platinum III
two.500 gold coins, 3 scanners, 2 airdrops and ranked tokens
Platinum IV
two.500 Golden coins , 3 gold tickets, 2 treasure maps and 500 ranked tokens
Diamond I
3. gold coins, diamond banner, double gold card and 350 ranked tokens
Diamond II
3. gold coins, 3 bonfires, 2 boxes and 425 ranked tokens
Diamond III
3 . gold coins, 3 treasure maps, 3 chests and 525 ranked tokens
Diamond IV
3. gold coins, 3 airdrops, 3 gold tickets and 660 ranked tokens
Teacher 5. gold coins, master banner, master jacket, master wallpaper and 1024 ranked tokens ChallengerBanner and Challenging avatar valid for 50 days
Season Pass
Image: Reproduction/Garena
Players who want to invest their time in completing quests and challenges during the season will earn items from the Fire Pass, the season pass Free Fire. If you’re excited and will play until the end of the competitive season, players can upgrade their pass to the Elite version, earning more items, skins and so on.
How to participate in the new season?
To rise in rank, the player must win or stay well placed during ranked matches. However, there is a way to speed up your points gain to go up the rank faster. Eliminating enemy players, reviving teammates, dealing damage to enemies or vehicles, completing daily missions and surviving longer help a lot when it comes to raising your rank.
