galaxy-s22-ultra-may-have-huge-screen-and-s-pen-slot

The debate around the future of the Galaxy Note is one of the most talked about issues in forums and social networks regarding the next top-of-the-line phones from Samsung. After cancellation of the Note series 22 by Due to the global semiconductor crisis, rumors began to surface that Samsung could retire the models, and bring some of its features to the S and Z Fold devices.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may have built-in S Pen and Note look 20 Ultra

Galaxy S23 Ultra should come with a red color option, among other new tones

Samsung may adapt Galaxy S line to attract Note fans

After first comments about changes in Galaxy S22 Ultra for Fitting the product to what fans of the Galaxy Note line expect, the profile @UniverseIce on Twitter posted an image of what appears to be a design from the bottom of the phone, with a dedicated space for the S Pen.

pic.twitter.com/8T0QGXM5VJ

— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 24, 2021

If confirmed the information that the new device will have an exclusive compartment for the pen, will be a big step towards an approximation with the Note line. Initially, the profile did not specify what the illustration was about, but moments later it brought confirmations related to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, explaining that their sources claim the existence of such a breakdown in the new smartphone:

We have different sources of information, but they all point to the same conclusion: the built-in s pen of S21 ultra can be 77% determined. https://t.co/1sa10rREOz

— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 24, 2022

The same profile also said that the space occupied by the pen will not affect the battery size, which will remain at 5. mAh, capacity already found on Galaxy S21 Ultra. The weight of the phone will not change either, with about 898 grams — the Previous model officially has 100 grams.

Note’s experience goes beyond pen support

Galaxy S21 Ultra may have straighter edges, as well as Note line devices (Image: Divulgação/Samsung)

For attract fans of the Galaxy Note line, Samsung may bring more structural changes to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and turn it into a more corporate looking device. In addition to the pen compartment, it should have a design with straighter edges, and a wider display — which should now have a proportion 16, 3:9, instead of 19:9 from the predecessor.

A report released by analysts with internal information from Samsung brought another piece of data that indicates the use of a “Note style” display on the Galaxy S21 Ultra: A graphic references a possible resolution display 2100 x 1024 — that is, with proportion 12, 3:9.

Consequently, the device’s screen should also be enlarged to about 6.9 inches — similar number to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. However, it is also possible that Samsung will adopt its new edge-reduction technology, which could allow for an even larger display without affecting the overall dimensions of the phone.

Of course, the other rumored internal specs also refer to a very powerful cell phone. It should bring versions with the Snapdragon processor 898 or Exynos 2100 depending on the market, in addition to the main camera 100 MP, ultrawide reworked, telephoto from MP and periscopic optical zoom lens x, combined with a sensor of 12 MP.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra — as well as the rest of the line — is expected in January 2022, so it’s only a few months before we have all the details about it officially released . Before that, though, the leaks should give us a better idea of ​​what to expect about it.

Source: Android Headlines