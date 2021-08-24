Gamescom | Sea of ​​Thieves will receive content from Borderlands

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 24, 2021
1

Sea of ​​Thieves will win a new crossover event. This time, Rare’s pirate adventure will receive Borderlands-inspired items, characters and quests. The expansion brings a new ship called “Mayhem” and is available this Tuesday (24) until the next 7th of September.

Preview Sea of ​​Thieves | Pirates of the Caribbean DLC focuses on player Streaming games xCloud arrives in Brazil next week; sign up Xbox Series S | Exclusive games take up less space than Series X

Check out the collaboration trailer shown during Xbox’s presentation at Gamescom 2021:

This is Sea of ​​Thieves’ second collaboration. In June, the game hosted Jack Sparrow and some missions inspired by the Pirates of the Caribbean movies.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Buy the Xbox Series S at Magalu and secure your entry to the next generation of consoles

The game is available in the Xbox Game Pass catalog for PC and consoles.

Did you like this article?

Sign up for your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

Email

Comments

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 24, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Moto G50 5G “Saipan” appears on Geekbench and has confirmed specifications

Moto G50 5G “Saipan” appears on Geekbench and has confirmed specifications

August 23, 2021
Photo of Fintech Ramp receives investment of US$300 million and appreciation goes to US$3.9 billion

Fintech Ramp receives investment of US$300 million and appreciation goes to US$3.9 billion

August 25, 2021
Photo of Black Adam | Release date, trailers, what to expect and more

Black Adam | Release date, trailers, what to expect and more

August 23, 2021
Photo of wanindu hasaranga ipl team: wanindu hasaranga will play for rcb in ipl 2021 key changes in team simon katich steps down as coach

wanindu hasaranga ipl team: wanindu hasaranga will play for rcb in ipl 2021 key changes in team simon katich steps down as coach

August 22, 2021
Back to top button