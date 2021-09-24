amd-may-partner-with-mediatek-for-chip-development

Over the past few years, AMD has grown exponentially by offering increasingly powerful products at a high cost-benefit ratio. The manufacturer managed to stand out among desktops and notebooks, has a strong advantage in the server market, is responsible for the processors used by the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S and entered the FPGA segment with the acquisition of Xilinx.

Now, the company intends to increase its participation in the phones with the debut of GPU Radeon Mobile on Exynos 2200, in a partnership with Samsung. However, this should not be the company’s only move on handheld devices, if the reports from portal sources

DigiTimes are correct.

AMD and MediaTek can establish a partnership

According to the information, AMD and MediaTek would be negotiating the formation of a Joint Venture, that is, a temporary union established between two companies to achieve a common goal, without the companies losing their identities. This partnership would be aimed at developing SoCs with 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 and wired network for notebooks.

Considering the nature of the agreement, in addition to the existence of RDNA graphics 2 for Samsung processors, it is likely that the jointly developed solutions will also integrate AMD’s GPUs.