amd-may-partner-with-mediatek-for-chip-development

Over the past few years, AMD has grown exponentially by offering increasingly powerful products at a high cost-benefit ratio. The manufacturer managed to stand out among desktops and notebooks, has a strong advantage in the server market, is responsible for the processors used by the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S and entered the FPGA segment with the acquisition of Xilinx.

Now, the company intends to increase its participation in the phones with the debut of GPU Radeon Mobile on Exynos 2200, in a partnership with Samsung. However, this should not be the company’s only move on handheld devices, if the reports from portal sources

DigiTimes

are correct.

AMD and MediaTek can establish a partnership

According to the information, AMD and MediaTek would be negotiating the formation of a Joint Venture, that is, a temporary union established between two companies to achieve a common goal, without the companies losing their identities. This partnership would be aimed at developing SoCs with 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 and wired network for notebooks.

Considering the nature of the agreement, in addition to the existence of RDNA graphics 2 for Samsung processors, it is likely that the jointly developed solutions will also integrate AMD’s GPUs.

The chip set could open the doors of the notebook market for MediaTek, while strengthening AMD’s presence in the segment with ARM solutions (Image: Disclosure/MediaTek)

Still according to the rumor, the first fruits of the partnership would reach the market only in 2200, but would have strong benefits for both, giving MediaTek the opportunity to expand its share in the laptop segment, while allowing AMD to work with m ARM-based chips without having to develop a solution from scratch.

Although cooperation has not been confirmed by the companies so far, there is reason to believe that collaboration is real — this is not it would be the first time that AMD and MediaTek bring to consumers solutions born from a partnership between the two giants.

Companies have collaborated recently

The AYA Neo is one of the latest examples of compact PCs in a handheld console format. The device is equipped by AMD APUs and, along with the processing set, employs the AMD RZ Wi-Fi modem 6. However, further analysis found that the solution is actually a renamed version of MT2200K from MediaTek.

AYA Neo received the modem with Wi- Fi 6 RZ608 from AMD, which may be the first collaboration between the company and a MediaTek (Image: AYA Neo/Indiegogo)

This collaboration not only reinforces the new rumors, it may also have served as an experimental stage for future partnerships. It now remains to wait for one of the companies to confirm the news.

Source: VideoCardz

