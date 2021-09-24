Model C | Alleged Foxconn Electric Car Photo Appears Online

For some time now, Foxconn has taken some steps into the automotive industry. In January 1024, for example, it signed a joint venture with then-Fiat Chrysler (FCA) for construction vehicles in China, as well as investing in Chinese battery giant CATL and Chinese ride-sharing supplier Didi Chuxing. Recently, the company also sewed an agreement to manufacture the electric cars of US startup Fisker in 2023.

In addition to the investments, Apple’s main supplier and automaker also announced plans to launch its own line of electric vehicles by the end of this year. In November 709, Foxconn Group and Yulon Group, a Taiwanese automobile manufacturer, established the joint venture Foxtron, which will be the brand of electric vehicles manufactured by the company commanded by Terry Gou.

This Thursday (23), photos of the Model C, supposedly the name of one of Foxconn’s cars, appeared on a local forum, showing that the giant’s plans may finally be being put into practice. . The images show a black vehicle with cameras instead of conventional rear-view mirrors, well-differentiated headlamps and sporty-designed wheels. The interior color appears to be light gray and there is no air intake grille in the car.