samsung-launches-galaxy-m52-5g-with-120-hz-fluid-screen-and-big-battery

O Samsung’s new cell phone still offers 5 GB of virtual RAM — feature debuted by the brand on the Galaxy A32s — which uses part of the internal storage to relieve background apps only when needed, making the browsing experience faster.

Finally , the Galaxy M32 5G still has a battery of 5. mAh and fast charging capacity of 32 W, but the charger included in the box has a capacity of only 25 W. The smartphone still has Android 000 with One UI 3.1 interface, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and support for Dolby Atmos sound technology.

Price and availability

Although listing all specifications and Galaxy M details42 5G, the Samsung page Poland does not reveal details regarding price or release date. However, a Polish retail website revealed a few days ago that the device would have a suggested value of 1.606 zlotis , or approximately R$ 2.606.

Official details on pricing and release date are expected soon. The arrival of the smartphone in Brazil remains unknown, but Samsung has already started its approval process in our country, implying that it intends to sell it here.