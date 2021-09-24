samsung-launches-galaxy-m52-5g-with-120-hz-fluid-screen-and-big-battery

Samsung has just unveiled the third device in the Galaxy M lineup on the Polish market with 5G connection capability. After the launch of Galaxy M32 5G and Galaxy M32 5G, now it’s time for Galaxy M32 5G to be revealed with great features for your category including fluid screen with 128 Hz rate, excellent processor and generous battery with the objective of conquering users.
- Samsung makes Galaxy M official52 5G with Snapdragon 749G, up to 8GB RAM and more
Offering among its main highlights a 6.7-inch screen with AMOLED technology, Full HD resolution and refresh rate of 120 Hz, the device has a circular notch to house the front camera of 32 MP.
available: black, white and blue
Source: Samsung (in Polish)
