ubisoft-is-the-most-cursed-developer-on-twitter-brazil

Despite its strong presence in the Brazilian market, Ubisoft is the most cursed game developer on Twitter around here. A recent Rave Reviews study analyzed posts from users on the social network and found that the developer of Assassin’s Creed, Just Dance e Far Cry is the most criticized gaming brand in Brazil and in the world.

The study ranked Twitter user interactions by country with top multinational brands, including gaming, fast food and technology companies. A language analysis tool separated social network interactions with companies into positive, negative and very negative messages.

Among game companies, Ubisoft emerged as the developer that received the most critical comments, “flaunting” the title of most hated company in the gaming world in the study. The studio is the main target of criticism on Twitter in 10 countries including Brazil, Philippines, Russia and Africa. South.

