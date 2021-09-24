Ubisoft is the most cursed developer on Twitter Brazil

Despite its strong presence in the Brazilian market, Ubisoft is the most cursed game developer on Twitter around here. A recent Rave Reviews study analyzed posts from users on the social network and found that the developer of Assassin’s Creed, Just Dance e Far Cry is the most criticized gaming brand in Brazil and in the world.

    • The study ranked Twitter user interactions by country with top multinational brands, including gaming, fast food and technology companies. A language analysis tool separated social network interactions with companies into positive, negative and very negative messages.

    Among game companies, Ubisoft emerged as the developer that received the most critical comments, “flaunting” the title of most hated company in the gaming world in the study. The studio is the main target of criticism on Twitter in 10 countries including Brazil, Philippines, Russia and Africa. South.

    Capcom appears in second place in the overall ranking, while Nintendo is the most hated gaming brand in just one country: Norway. “Nintendo knows it’s killing the Nintendo Switch Online SNES / NES emulator by releasing forgettable games ONLY,” complained Norwegian user @TinyFluffyGoat on Twitter.

    If Nintendo got away from online reviews across the globe, the same fate will not there was Game Freak, a studio connected to Mario’s company that develops the main Pokémon games.

    Game Freak is the most criticized developer on social media in countries important to the industry like the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Australia. The Rave Reviews study pointed out that Game Freak gets a % negative feedback 1024 with Canadian players.

    Why is Ubisoft the most hated brand in the gaming world?

    The developer of Assassin’s Creed has long felt the burden of managing one of the biggest franchises in the world, amidst criticism from fans who complain about the course. the history of games, gameplay and little difference between titles and expansions released almost annually.

    Ubisoft is also involved in a series of investigations that investigate misconduct by executives and cases of moral and sexual harassment in the workplace.

    Surprisingly, despite the same situation occurring at Activision Blizzard, the study did not name the developer among the most hated in the world. Activision Blizzard appears as the main target of name-calling on Twitter only in Mexico and Spain.

      Source: Rave Reviews

