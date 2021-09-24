bayonetta-3:-director-talks-about-new-ability-to-control-demons

After revealing the gameplay of Bayonetta 3 during Nintendo Direct, last Thursday (), director Yusuke Miyata gave more details about the Demon Slave, the game’s new mechanic. The ability allows the protagonist to control demons to fight enemies and threats. Bayonetta 3, Kirby and more | All the news from Nintendo Direct

"Unlike Climax Summons from previous games, which automatically defeated enemies and sent them to hell, this feature allows players to control demons during the game and trigger a series of intuitive actions," explains Miyata.

The director details that each creature will have a unique ability, to be used at specific times in the game. Without going into the details of how many giant demons there are and what else can be done, Miyata said that more information will be revealed soon.

In the reveal video, Bayonetta faces different creatures, whether small or large like the kaijus, going beyond their warlike leaps and performance blows. The third game in the franchise will be released exclusively for Nintendo Switch on 2022.

