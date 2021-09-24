how-to-share-tweets-on-instagram-stories

Sharing tweets on Instagram Stories has become a common practice among users that, behind the scenes, was more complicated than it seemed. This is because the user needed to capture the post and, only then, publish the image on the neighboring social network. Fortunately, it is no longer necessary to perform this process “mechanically” as Twitter (Android l iOS l Web) has created a shortcut for this purpose.

So, with a few clicks, users can share tweets directly in Stories. The shortcut, in addition to adding more convenience to Twitter, also resulted in a more complete experience for those viewing the publication. After all, it is no longer a simple printscreen, but a clickable link.

Step 1: access Twitter and find a post you want to share in Stories. In this case, it can be a tweet of your own or another user. Then click the share button at the bottom of the post.

Use the button sharing tool that accompanies the tweet. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2: From the available options, select “Instagram Stories”.

Select the shortcut referring to Instagram Stories. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3: At this time, your cell phone may ask for confirmation. If you come across a dialog box like the one shown in the screenshot below, just grant the necessary permission.