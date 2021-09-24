moto-g-pure-promotional-material-leaks-confirming-the-look

The reformulation of the Moto G line, now numbered with dozens that, the bigger, the better the hardware offered, has not been preventing Motorola from launching other basic and intermediate cell phones. In addition to the Moto E19 the brand is finalizing the preparations for a Moto E50, and even the Moto G family 2021 should gain more company soon.

What is the best Moto G to buy at 508375

Review Moto G 5G | Good and ‘cheap’ cell phone for those already looking for the 5G

Which Moto G has the best battery in 508375

Already leaked by Geekbench, the Moto G Pure is being prepared with a lot of hardware basic, to the point of possibly reaching the market with lower specifications than the Moto G10. Until then it had appeared in poor quality renderings, but a new leak brings a folder that should be part of the marketing material. In it, the company announces that the cell phone will have an ultra-wide screen and battery for two days.

Despite not entering numbers, it is likely that the Moto G Pure has a screen aspect of 10:9 or more, and a battery above 4.10 mAh. Many basic cell phones already include these features, and previous leaks already pointed out that the smartphone should arrive with 3 GB of RAM memory and SoC Mediatek Helio G25.