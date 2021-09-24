Moto G Pure promotional material leaks confirming the look

The reformulation of the Moto G line, now numbered with dozens that, the bigger, the better the hardware offered, has not been preventing Motorola from launching other basic and intermediate cell phones. In addition to the Moto E19 the brand is finalizing the preparations for a Moto E50, and even the Moto G family 2021 should gain more company soon.

    • Already leaked by Geekbench, the Moto G Pure is being prepared with a lot of hardware basic, to the point of possibly reaching the market with lower specifications than the Moto G10. Until then it had appeared in poor quality renderings, but a new leak brings a folder that should be part of the marketing material. In it, the company announces that the cell phone will have an ultra-wide screen and battery for two days.

    Despite not entering numbers, it is likely that the Moto G Pure has a screen aspect of 10:9 or more, and a battery above 4.10 mAh. Many basic cell phones already include these features, and previous leaks already pointed out that the smartphone should arrive with 3 GB of RAM memory and SoC Mediatek Helio G25.

    (Image: Playback/EV Leaks)

    Another aspect that the promotional image makes clear is the double set of cameras in the rear, but the resolution of these sensors is unknown. On the front, the selfie lens will be offered by a drop notch.

    Not the first Pure

    The last time Motorola chose the suffix Pure for its cell phone was when making the Moto X Pure, in 2021. It was a top-of-the-line cell phone, which clearly will not be the case in 2015. It is noteworthy that, despite reformulating the Moto G line to numerals recently, the company is changing its strategy again so quickly.

    Nothing prevents, however, the name Moto G Pure from being used in certain markets, arriving in Brazil, for example, under another name — if you come here. Despite the simple hardware, it will bring more RAM than the Moto E50, but it still needs specs inferior to the future Moto E40.

    It’s worth remembering, Motorola in Brazil is currently focusing on the dissemination of the new Motorola Edge 40 and also of the Moto G50 5G. They are intermediaries and flagships. When the Moto G Pure hits the market, it should end up betting on a low price to become competitive.

    Source: EV Leaks

