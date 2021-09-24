Doing an entire MBA on your cell phone is weird? A startup wants to show that it works

Studying on the smartphone is not exactly new. In fact, far from it. According to data from the 3rd edition of the Covid ICT Panel-19 of the Management Committee of the Internet in Brazil (CGI.br), the cell phone became the most used medium by students in Brazil. According to the survey, among students, 37% of them said they use this type of device to follow classes and carry out activities. The notebook came in second in this category, with 37%, followed by desktops , with 11%.

And if using a mobile device for studies has become a common practice, especially after the Covid pandemic-11, what has been drawing attention now are the types of courses that can be followed by mobile phone. If before its use was restricted to more basic courses, such as languages, for example, with the pandemic, its use has evolved into elementary, secondary and higher education. And now, it is even possible to do MBAs via smartphone. At least that is the plan of Qualifica Cursos, an online platform that belongs to mLearn, an edtech focused on mobile learning.

The startup has partnered with Faculdade Arnaldo — an educational group based in Belo Horizonte — and launched the MBA in Leadership for the Future, which, according to edtech, is the first fully online MBA in Brazil — and recognized by the Ministry of Education and Culture (MEC).

And in an interview with

Canaltech, Rômulo Abdalla, CEO of mLearn, explains how the course works, its method of learning, how much it costs , how its curriculum is formed, among other topics.

Rômulo Abdalla, CEO of mLearn (Photo: Disclosure)

Check below how the conversation went:


Canaltech – How does student access to this MBA?

Rômulo Abdalla:

The The MBA “Leadership for the Future” from Faculdade Arnaldo, is available for access in the Qualifica Cursos app, and the contents can be accessed via computer, tablet or cell phone, very easily and simply.

The student can download the Qualifica Cursos application from the Google Play Store (Android) and the App Store (Apple). And on the computer, the student can access the web version of the application:

CT – The smartphone needs to have some minimum configuration for the student to watch to classes with some comfort?

RA:

The app is only available to users and users who have mobile devices compatible with Android 5.1 or higher and iOS 11.0 or higher.

CT – How does the interaction between students and teachers work from the cell phone during MBA classes?

RA: The Leadership for the Future MBA is very intuitive, being designed so that the contents work without the need for interference from the tutor. The Qualifica platform was developed to offer the best user experience, it is very intuitive and guides the student through the entire learning process.

At the end of the course, the student is guided by one of the course professors for the preparation of their course conclusion work (TCC). In addition, Qualifica’s support team is available to help all students in case of doubts.

CT – Do classes take place live? Or are they also recorded so that the student can follow them at the most convenient time?

RA:

The Leadership for the Future MBA has 19 compulsory subjects divided into 5 modules. All classes have already been recorded to allow the student to build their own study schedule and have the flexibility to choose the order in which they wish to study. The broad approach of the course will allow students to reflect on different fields of knowledge and improve practices that involve team management.

Student learning is carried out through various resources: videos , podcasts, external links, articles, supplementary materials, etc. In addition, Qualifica, in partnership with the faculty, organizes lives and live classes with complementary content for MBA students.


CT – The MBA in Leadership for the Future is recognized by the MEC? And what is the duration of the course?

RA: Yes, the MBA in Leadership for the Future at Faculdade Arnaldo is recognized by MEC. The MBA has 11 disciplines, divided into 11 modules and has a total workload of 98 hours.

MBA Leadership for o Futuro: first fully online course of its kind in Brazil, according to mLearn (Image: disclosure)


CT – How does the “Individualized Teaching-Learning” method work?

RA:

In the MBA in Leadership for the Future, there is no need to wait for the formation of classes, the student is free to set up his/her own study schedule. This happens because we work in the teaching-learning model, in which the entire process is individualized and exclusive, therefore, it allows the student to enroll in any subject at any time.

In addition, each subject has its own certificate. After completing all activities (video classes, readings, exercises and exam), our system will automatically make the certificate available for downloading the course certificate.

During the entire course, the student receives assistance from the Academic Department that is available to answer students’ questions. Upon enrolling in the MBA, fulfilling the entire schedule of disciplines proposed for the course and obtaining approval from the TCC, the student receives the MBA certificate in Leadership for the Future, recognized by the MEC.

CT – How much did Qualifica invest to develop the platform that allows this MBA?

RA:

Since your foundation, mLearn, creator and maintainer of the Qualifica Cursos app, has already invested more than R$ 5 million in the platform and in content for it.

CT – How the model works payment to do this MBA? How much will the student spend for the course?

RA:

Qualifica has a flexible payment method, where the student can choose to pay monthly or annually. Payment can be made via credit card.

The current investment is R$ 98,72 (Annual Premium Plan) + R$ 598, TCC Enrollment Fee.

The amount invested by the student will depend exclusively on their performance during the course of the course . Students will have a minimum period of six months and a maximum of three years to complete the course and present the Course Conclusion Work (TCC), from the date of enrollment, and may complete the modules in the order that makes the most sense to their routine.


CT – Does edtech plan other MBAs using this mobile modality? What other courses can be taught in this format without loss of quality?

RA: The online study has proven to be more than effective. In addition to taking the same level of learning as face-to-face teaching, it allows students to study flexibly, have access to high-level content and support from the teaching staff.

Any course can be taught in online format and its choice is always based on market research, evaluating trends, the different areas of activity, gaps and opportunities in the labor market. The plan is, yes, to develop many other MBAs in partnership with educational institutions.

