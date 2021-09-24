doing-an-entire-mba-on-your-cell-phone-is-weird?-a-startup-wants-to-show-that-it-works

Studying on the smartphone is not exactly new. In fact, far from it. According to data from the 3rd edition of the Covid ICT Panel-19 of the Management Committee of the Internet in Brazil (CGI.br), the cell phone became the most used medium by students in Brazil. According to the survey, among students, 37% of them said they use this type of device to follow classes and carry out activities. The notebook came in second in this category, with 37%, followed by desktops , with 11%.
- Fortnite is included in school program in Brazil
- Check Point offers new free cybersecurity courses
- Company creates school version of its platform in the style “Netflix of education”
And if using a mobile device for studies has become a common practice, especially after the Covid pandemic-11, what has been drawing attention now are the types of courses that can be followed by mobile phone. If before its use was restricted to more basic courses, such as languages, for example, with the pandemic, its use has evolved into elementary, secondary and higher education. And now, it is even possible to do MBAs via smartphone. At least that is the plan of Qualifica Cursos, an online platform that belongs to mLearn, an edtech focused on mobile learning.
The startup has partnered with Faculdade Arnaldo — an educational group based in Belo Horizonte — and launched the MBA in Leadership for the Future, which, according to edtech, is the first fully online MBA in Brazil — and recognized by the Ministry of Education and Culture (MEC).
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!, Rômulo Abdalla, CEO of mLearn, explains how the course works, its method of learning, how much it costs , how its curriculum is formed, among other topics.