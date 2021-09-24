doing-an-entire-mba-on-your-cell-phone-is-weird?-a-startup-wants-to-show-that-it-works

Check below how the conversation went:

Canaltech – How does student access to this MBA?

Rômulo Abdalla:

The The MBA “Leadership for the Future” from Faculdade Arnaldo, is available for access in the Qualifica Cursos app, and the contents can be accessed via computer, tablet or cell phone, very easily and simply.

The student can download the Qualifica Cursos application from the Google Play Store (Android) and the App Store (Apple). And on the computer, the student can access the web version of the application:

CT – The smartphone needs to have some minimum configuration for the student to watch to classes with some comfort?

RA:

The app is only available to users and users who have mobile devices compatible with Android 5.1 or higher and iOS 11.0 or higher.

CT – How does the interaction between students and teachers work from the cell phone during MBA classes?

RA: The Leadership for the Future MBA is very intuitive, being designed so that the contents work without the need for interference from the tutor. The Qualifica platform was developed to offer the best user experience, it is very intuitive and guides the student through the entire learning process.

At the end of the course, the student is guided by one of the course professors for the preparation of their course conclusion work (TCC). In addition, Qualifica’s support team is available to help all students in case of doubts.

CT – Do classes take place live? Or are they also recorded so that the student can follow them at the most convenient time?

RA: The Leadership for the Future MBA has 19 compulsory subjects divided into 5 modules. All classes have already been recorded to allow the student to build their own study schedule and have the flexibility to choose the order in which they wish to study. The broad approach of the course will allow students to reflect on different fields of knowledge and improve practices that involve team management. Student learning is carried out through various resources: videos , podcasts, external links, articles, supplementary materials, etc. In addition, Qualifica, in partnership with the faculty, organizes lives and live classes with complementary content for MBA students. CT – The MBA in Leadership for the Future is recognized by the MEC? And what is the duration of the course? RA: Yes, the MBA in Leadership for the Future at Faculdade Arnaldo is recognized by MEC. The MBA has 11 disciplines, divided into 11 modules and has a total workload of 98 hours.

MBA Leadership for o Futuro: first fully online course of its kind in Brazil, according to mLearn (Image: disclosure)



CT – How does the “Individualized Teaching-Learning” method work?