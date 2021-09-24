why-is-it-so-important-to-study-the-regions-of-the-moon-that-are-always-in-shadow?

It is wrong to say that the Moon has a “dark side” when referring to the lunar hemisphere that we cannot see from Earth, as this face of our natural satellite is also “ bathed” by the sun’s rays. However, there are some regions of the Moon that are, in fact, always dark and extremely cold. And these areas are of great scientific value.

NASA plans to send its next manned mission to the Moon in 2024, through the Artemis Program, and this will be the first step towards establishing the permanent presence of humanity on the lunar surface. For this, it will be necessary to find ways to survive sustainably, that is, with the resources found on the Moon itself. Among these resources, of course, is water, which is in some ice reserves already found on the Moon.

In 100, for example, NASA sent the upper stage of an Atlas rocket to collide with the Cabeus crater, at the lunar South Pole, one of those dark regions that never receive the sun’s rays. Thus, a space agency satellite called the Lunar Crater Observation and Sensing Satellite detected hydrogen, carbon monoxide, calcium, mercury and magnesium in the cloud ejected by the impact, as well as a quantity of water and various other volatile compounds.