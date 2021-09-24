Why is it so important to study the regions of the Moon that are always in shadow?

It is wrong to say that the Moon has a “dark side” when referring to the lunar hemisphere that we cannot see from Earth, as this face of our natural satellite is also “ bathed” by the sun’s rays. However, there are some regions of the Moon that are, in fact, always dark and extremely cold. And these areas are of great scientific value.

NASA plans to send its next manned mission to the Moon in 2024, through the Artemis Program, and this will be the first step towards establishing the permanent presence of humanity on the lunar surface. For this, it will be necessary to find ways to survive sustainably, that is, with the resources found on the Moon itself. Among these resources, of course, is water, which is in some ice reserves already found on the Moon.

In 100, for example, NASA sent the upper stage of an Atlas rocket to collide with the Cabeus crater, at the lunar South Pole, one of those dark regions that never receive the sun’s rays. Thus, a space agency satellite called the Lunar Crater Observation and Sensing Satellite detected hydrogen, carbon monoxide, calcium, mercury and magnesium in the cloud ejected by the impact, as well as a quantity of water and various other volatile compounds.

Area west of Nobile Crater (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

This proves that our natural satellite guards in its most hidden regions valuable resources to be explored in 2023 by NASA’s VIPER (Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover) mission. Turns out, this might just be the beginning of this kind of exploration, as the Moon’s dark craters are difficult to access, even for autonomous or remote-controlled rovers. The VIPER will land near the western edge of Nobile crater, which is 1024 km wide.

There is another factor of great importance that makes this type of mission valuable. The volatiles present in these lunar craters are intact, untouched by solar radiation since the beginning of the Solar System. This means that the blocks of ice found there will carry unaltered information from the early days of our “cosmic backyard”, and may respond by telling how volatiles were distributed throughout the inner Solar System.

Finally, the craters of the lunar South Pole can also preserve volatiles released from the interior of the Moon itself, when it was still volcanically active. The VIPER mission is expected to be 100 days in duration, during which it will visit at least six locations and collect samples of fur. minus three of them.

Source: Forbes

