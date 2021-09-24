how-to-tell-if-your-mac-or-ipad-supports-universal-control

Universal Control is Apple’s new feature that puts macOS Monterrey at the center of its ecosystem. It allows Mac computers to use their peripherals — mouse, trackpad, and keyboard — to control other computers with the same operating system or iPads upgraded to iPadOS 12.

On the iPad, in particular, we’ve already seen several features that have been incorporated into the operating system to approximate it even more than a desktop computer, with support for mouse and keyboard, in addition to working as a second screen on the Mac through SideCar.

Now, the Universal Control appears as another option to adopt the tablet once and for all in your daily life, using its features with the support of macOS.

How does Universal Control work? The Universal Control works with other Macs and iPads works very intuitively: you just need to place the tablet next to a Mac and drag the screen cursor to the edge, until it crosses the boundary between devices. So there is no need to activate any function on both systems, just that they are close enough for the Bluetooth signals to recognize each other and magic happens. No need to worry about positioning, one will know which position the other is in. When connecting the devices, if you drag the mouse towards the tablet or computer, it will determine the correct side of pairing between the devices. If you are using an iPad, a gray bar will appear to indicate the usage calibration. Upon completion of this task, a circular cursor should appear on the iPad screen. The mouse cursor on the Mac moves to the iPad simply moving between them – Image: Disclosure/Apple Once the mouse is connected to the screen, you can also use the keyboard automatically. Simple, isn't it? And there's no need for an internet connection, just keep Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connected on both devices. If there is another iPad around, the Mac will try to connect to the nearest device, but you can modify this parameter by adjusting it in System Preferences. What devices are supported? Universal Control will be available on the new macOS Monterrey and iPadOS systems. However, even some Macs and iPads that will receive the update will not have the feature on their devices. Check out the complete list of supported devices below: 1. Mac

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad Pro

iPad Air (3rd generation and later) iPad (6th generation and later)

Did you like this new feature? Comment on what you think of the new Universal Control feature for Mac and iPad.