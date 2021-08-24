Should allow transits from Kabul Airport

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 24, 2021
1

WHAT HAPPENED?

Within the framework of the peace agreement reached between the USA and the Taliban in February 2020, the process of withdrawal of international forces from Afghanistan began this year.

While the agreement stipulated not to attack foreign forces, it did not make provision for the actions of the Taliban against Afghan security forces.

Continuing the negotiations with the Afghan government in Doha, the Taliban have simultaneously dominated many districts and provincial centers in Afghanistan with violent attacks since June.

Besieging the capital Kabul, the Taliban took control of the city without conflict after President Ashraf Ghani left the country on 15 August.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 24, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Afghanistan has approximately $1 trillion worth of mineral reserves

Afghanistan has approximately $1 trillion worth of mineral reserves

August 23, 2021
Photo of Last minute: US statement on ‘evacuation from Afghanistan’

Last minute: US statement on ‘evacuation from Afghanistan’

August 21, 2021
Photo of Flash Turkey and Afghanistan statement from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

Flash Turkey and Afghanistan statement from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

August 22, 2021
Photo of Thousands of people are waiting to leave the country! Crowd at Kabul Airport reflected in satellite images

Thousands of people are waiting to leave the country! Crowd at Kabul Airport reflected in satellite images

August 25, 2021
Back to top button