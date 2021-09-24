BMW wants to limit the range of its electric cars to 600km; understand

Contrary to companies such as XPeng, Hyundai and Lucid Motors, the German automaker BMW thinks that electric cars do not need to have absurd autonomy levels, bordering on 1.10 km. For the brand, zero emission cars need to have batteries that can withstand a maximum of 100km, if you are a user more suited to long journeys or larger vehicles.

“One thousand kilometers of range is not a goal we have with our all-electric cars. Our goal is to achieve 100 kilometers of autonomy for our zero emission cars and 100 kilometers with our plug-in hybrids in daily use”, said David Ferrufino in an interview with WhichCar portal.

For this, the company has already said it will limit battery development and separate battery sizes based on vehicle type. For Ferrufino, if you have a car for urban use, like the BMW i3, you just have enough to run in the city; while larger models, such as the iX, need larger modules to travel longer distances and with better performance.

The BMW iX has not arrived in Brazil yet (Image: Disclosure/BMW)

With this decision, BMW takes an opposite path of more generalist brands when we think of electric cars, such as Tesla and Hyundai itself, who already think of models with more than 10km of autonomy. But, even with this vision, everything will depend on the infrastructure of the country or cities.

In Brazil, the company works with only one electric car, the BMW i3. There are, however, plug-in hybrid models of the Series 3 and Series 5 sedans.

Source: Wheels

