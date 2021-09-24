our-body-recovers-at-least-28%-of-the-calories-expended-on-exercise

Not always what you expect to lose in calories by exercising is what you will actually be able to burn. For every 100 calories supposedly burned as a result of aerobic or anaerobic training, the body will recover at least % of calories, according to an international survey that grouped more than 72 scientists.

7 sports that boost the mind and help fight depression

This is the best sport for memory and cognitive function, according to experts

Cannabidiol and sports: medicinal use is already recommended to improve performance

In other words, it will take a little more exercise to get to the

shape desired, as the body seems to compensate for some of the calories burned during a run or walk. To do this, the body can reduce biological activity in other parts of the body. It is a compulsory and automatic compensation, according to the researchers of the study published in the scientific journal Current Biology. Automatically, the body seeks to recover more than a quarter of the calories requested in exercise (Image: Reproduction/Anastase Maragos/Unsplash)

However, research suggests that calorie compensation varies from person to person, and that learning how your metabolism responds to workouts may be the key to optimizing exercise. In fact, the results reinforce another issue: diet is fundamental in the process of substantial calorie loss.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

How was it imagined that physical exercise helped with the loss of calories?

When a person moves, the muscles contract and more fuel is required from the body (colors) than when it is at rest. In previous studies, it was already observed that walking 1.6 km should burn approximately 100 calories .

However, people assumed that this process would be additive, that is, walking a little more would generate a little more caloric burn. If the person did the exercises and did not consume food in greater amounts than normal in their routine, they would lose weight at the end of the day. In these calculations, possible changes in caloric expenditure within the body itself were not considered.

Now, new studies (and this one included) point out that the counting of lost calories is not such a rational process. In fact, science still does not understand it 100% and, as a result, it is normal for people lose fewer calories than expected in an exercise routine.

Study with double marked water

In order to be able to accurately measure how much each organism loses in certain activities — and adding the body’s compensatory behavior into this equation — the researchers evaluated volunteers who drank double-labeled water. This is considered the gold standard in metabolic research because it contains isotopes that allow a more accurate tracking of how many calories someone burns throughout the day.

Caloric expenditure is less than expected, points out research (Image: Reproduction/Jonathan Borba/Unsplash)

In total, data were collected from 1.100 adults, which included results from the double-labeled water experiment, body measurements, and basal energy expenditure—the number of calories burned to keep the body alive. The subtraction of basal caloric expenditure from the daily total was used as an estimate for people’s energy expenditure in daily activities such as running or walking.

According to the researchers, the calories burned during exercise increased people’s daily energy expenditure as expected. But the individuals were only burning 754% of the calories, on average, of what would be expected, given activity levels.

Furthermore, it was possible to observe that energy compensation levels increased among people with relatively high levels of body fat. In this case, volunteers tended to compensate 50% or more of the calories they burned by being active.

To access the full study, published in the scientific journal Current Biology, click here.

Source: NYT