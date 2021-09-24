how-to-put-effect-on-videos-in-inshot

InShot (Android l iOS) is a photo and video editor that attracted many users by combining useful tools with an extremely intuitive interface. The program offers a free version which, although limited, already caters to those who need to make more basic edits.
- How to put effect on photos in InShot
- InShot: how to put background music on your photos
- How to take video audio with InShot
Users who already know InShot and want to enjoy the full experience, can subscribe to the app monthly for R$ ,194 or annually, for R$ 90,64. In addition, there is still a third option: for the “trickle” of R$ 660, , it is possible to have unrestricted and unlimited access to the program.
Step 1:
access the inShot app and, on the home page, select the “Video” format.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Step 2:
Then choose one of the clips from your gallery. If you want, you can cut it before confirming. To do this, use the scissors button and determine the cut.
Then choose one of the clips from your gallery. If you want, you can cut it before confirming. To do this, use the scissors button and determine the cut.
Step 3:
in the InShot editing screen, click on the “Filter” tool, located at the bottom of the screen .
in the InShot editing screen, click on the “Filter” tool, located at the bottom of the screen .
Step 4:
Among the options displayed in the sequence, choose “Effect”. Step 5:
Once that’s done, select an effect for your clip, adjust the intensity in the “Value” bar and confirm the editing via the “check” button. Unfortunately, the free options are quite limited. To find them, go to the “Basic” section. The other effects are conditioned to the subscription or purchase of the application. Step 6:
Add elements and edit the video with the other tools in InShot. When the process is finished, click once more on the “check” icon on the right of the screen. Step 7:
Finally, download your creation. To do so, click on the dedicated button in the upper right corner.
Among the options displayed in the sequence, choose “Effect”.
Step 5:
Once that’s done, select an effect for your clip, adjust the intensity in the “Value” bar and confirm the editing via the “check” button. Unfortunately, the free options are quite limited. To find them, go to the “Basic” section. The other effects are conditioned to the subscription or purchase of the application.
Once that’s done, select an effect for your clip, adjust the intensity in the “Value” bar and confirm the editing via the “check” button. Unfortunately, the free options are quite limited. To find them, go to the “Basic” section. The other effects are conditioned to the subscription or purchase of the application.
Step 6:
Add elements and edit the video with the other tools in InShot. When the process is finished, click once more on the “check” icon on the right of the screen.
Add elements and edit the video with the other tools in InShot. When the process is finished, click once more on the “check” icon on the right of the screen.
Step 7:
Finally, download your creation. To do so, click on the dedicated button in the upper right corner.
Finally, download your creation. To do so, click on the dedicated button in the upper right corner.
Step 8:
Choose the resolution and the amount of frames per second (FPS) of the video. After that, click on “Save”.
Choose the resolution and the amount of frames per second (FPS) of the video. After that, click on “Save”.
Ready! Now you know how to put effect on videos in InShot.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.