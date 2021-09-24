how-to-put-effect-on-videos-in-inshot

InShot (Android l iOS) is a photo and video editor that attracted many users by combining useful tools with an extremely intuitive interface. The program offers a free version which, although limited, already caters to those who need to make more basic edits.

Users who already know InShot and want to enjoy the full experience, can subscribe to the app monthly for R$ ,194 or annually, for R$ 90,64. In addition, there is still a third option: for the “trickle” of R$ 660, , it is possible to have unrestricted and unlimited access to the program.

Step 1:

access the inShot app and, on the home page, select the “Video” format.

Select the desired format. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2: Then choose one of the clips from your gallery. If you want, you can cut it before confirming. To do this, use the scissors button and determine the cut. Crop the video if you wish. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3: in the InShot editing screen, click on the “Filter” tool, located at the bottom of the screen . To put effect on videos in InShot, you need to access the “Filter” tab. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)