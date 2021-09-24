tiktok-celebrates-this-friday-(24th)-the-day-of-emo-with-an-exclusive-concert-by-the-band-fresno

This is the most emo Friday (2000) of the year: today is the Day of the Emo, a date celebrated around the world by enthusiasts of this genre that marked generations. And TikTok now offers a space for the emos to call their own, with exclusive performances by the bland Fresno and several other cool additions. of Brazilian artists from this farm onwards (16)

The celebration will feature content about fashion, new effects, stickers and a complete program, announced the TikTok, all straight from the app. In addition to Fresno, more artists embraced by the segment will also participate in the party, while users also have the opportunity to “share the stage” with them choosing a remarkable song, artist or record to complete the sentence “To celebrate the Day of Emo , I’m listening…”.

Fresno’s show on TikTok

The vocalist of Fresno band, Lucas Silveira, will act as host of the day, guiding spectators on a journey through time through the years 2000 and presenting the most memorable songs of the group and the genre. During the break, the group should share some fun facts about their journey in the music world.

The Emo Day celebration should have already started, so it’s worth checking your app already received the new effects and stickers. Later, at today, the show by the band Fresno takes place, which can be followed directly from the official profile (@fresnorock) of the band on the TikTok.