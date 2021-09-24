how-to-make-international-transfers-from-the-nubank-app

The Nubank digital banking application (Android | iOS) has provided a function to facilitate international transfers to accounts in other countries. The novelty is the result of a partnership with the Remessa Online platform, specialized in international remittances and operating online. With this feature, it is possible to simulate the transfer values, check the exchange rate and make the payment through the Online Remittance website.
- The account Is Nubank current or savings account?
This function, therefore, does not offer payment directly through Nubank, it only facilitates access to the platform for transfers. Until the 6th of October 2021, the bank offers to customers a promotional discount of % on the Online Shipping administration fee. After completing your registration and payment information on the partner platform, you must pay the final amount through a TED transfer, with a deadline of up to one business day to complete the transaction.
- How to change the Nubank invoice due date
- 5 platforms to send money to other countries
International remittance is a way to make payments in stores or send money to people abroad. In addition to the exchange rate variation, this operation also has a Tax on Financial Transactions, bank fee (in amounts up to R$ 2.82) and a cost rate from the shipping company. See below how to use Nubank to initiate international transfers.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Nubank: how to make international transfers from the app
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Step 1:
Open the Nubank app. On the main screen, swipe between the icons until you find the option “Transfer Internac.”. Select it to proceed.
Find the icon for international transfers on Nubank (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 2:
then start simulating the transfer values. Tap the pencil icons to change the amounts or the converted currency. Choose the values and change the coin (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 3:
Select from the available currencies in the list. When changing the value in one of the fields, the application will automatically convert the real. Choose the currency (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 4:
After entering all the information, check the current exchange rate and tap “Continue” to open Online Shipping. Confirm all information and proceed (Image : André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 5:
the app will display a screen informing you that the procedure will be performed on the Remessa Online website. Tap “Continue”. Proceed to Online Shipping (Image: André Magalhães /Print Screen)
Step 6:
Online Shipping will open in a browser page. Fill in the registration information or login on the platform. Access the Online Shipment and create registration (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 7:
on the next screen, re-enter the values and check all rates . During the promotional period, you can view the discount offered to Nubank customers. Tap “Send Money” and follow the Online Shipping instructions. Confirm the information and start the process (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
In the next steps, it is necessary to inform the reason for the transfer and fill in the information of the account that will receive the transfer, with the SWIFT and IBAN codes. Upon completion of the procedure, it is necessary to carry out a TED transfer with the final amount to the Online Remittance account, which will continue with the shipment abroad. This article is not an advertorial. It is for informational purposes only and does not exempt the reader from the duty to know and understand the entirety of the terms of use of the service mentioned in the news article published here. Canaltech is not responsible for the conditions and changes of use provided by companies, platforms or external agents, given that the use of third-party services by our readers is exclusively at their own risk.
then start simulating the transfer values. Tap the pencil icons to change the amounts or the converted currency.
Choose the values and change the coin (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 3:
Select from the available currencies in the list. When changing the value in one of the fields, the application will automatically convert the real.
Choose the currency (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 4:
After entering all the information, check the current exchange rate and tap “Continue” to open Online Shipping.
Confirm all information and proceed (Image : André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 5:
the app will display a screen informing you that the procedure will be performed on the Remessa Online website. Tap “Continue”. Proceed to Online Shipping (Image: André Magalhães /Print Screen)
Step 6:
Online Shipping will open in a browser page. Fill in the registration information or login on the platform. Access the Online Shipment and create registration (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 7:
on the next screen, re-enter the values and check all rates . During the promotional period, you can view the discount offered to Nubank customers. Tap “Send Money” and follow the Online Shipping instructions. Confirm the information and start the process (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
In the next steps, it is necessary to inform the reason for the transfer and fill in the information of the account that will receive the transfer, with the SWIFT and IBAN codes. Upon completion of the procedure, it is necessary to carry out a TED transfer with the final amount to the Online Remittance account, which will continue with the shipment abroad. This article is not an advertorial. It is for informational purposes only and does not exempt the reader from the duty to know and understand the entirety of the terms of use of the service mentioned in the news article published here. Canaltech is not responsible for the conditions and changes of use provided by companies, platforms or external agents, given that the use of third-party services by our readers is exclusively at their own risk.
the app will display a screen informing you that the procedure will be performed on the Remessa Online website. Tap “Continue”.
Proceed to Online Shipping (Image: André Magalhães /Print Screen)
Step 6:
Online Shipping will open in a browser page. Fill in the registration information or login on the platform. Access the Online Shipment and create registration (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 7:
on the next screen, re-enter the values and check all rates . During the promotional period, you can view the discount offered to Nubank customers. Tap “Send Money” and follow the Online Shipping instructions. Confirm the information and start the process (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
In the next steps, it is necessary to inform the reason for the transfer and fill in the information of the account that will receive the transfer, with the SWIFT and IBAN codes. Upon completion of the procedure, it is necessary to carry out a TED transfer with the final amount to the Online Remittance account, which will continue with the shipment abroad. This article is not an advertorial. It is for informational purposes only and does not exempt the reader from the duty to know and understand the entirety of the terms of use of the service mentioned in the news article published here. Canaltech is not responsible for the conditions and changes of use provided by companies, platforms or external agents, given that the use of third-party services by our readers is exclusively at their own risk.
Online Shipping will open in a browser page. Fill in the registration information or login on the platform.
Access the Online Shipment and create registration (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 7:
on the next screen, re-enter the values and check all rates . During the promotional period, you can view the discount offered to Nubank customers. Tap “Send Money” and follow the Online Shipping instructions.
Confirm the information and start the process (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
In the next steps, it is necessary to inform the reason for the transfer and fill in the information of the account that will receive the transfer, with the SWIFT and IBAN codes. Upon completion of the procedure, it is necessary to carry out a TED transfer with the final amount to the Online Remittance account, which will continue with the shipment abroad.
This article is not an advertorial. It is for informational purposes only and does not exempt the reader from the duty to know and understand the entirety of the terms of use of the service mentioned in the news article published here. Canaltech is not responsible for the conditions and changes of use provided by companies, platforms or external agents, given that the use of third-party services by our readers is exclusively at their own risk.
Source: Nubank, Online Shipping
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.