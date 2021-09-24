how-to-make-international-transfers-from-the-nubank-app

The Nubank digital banking application (Android | iOS) has provided a function to facilitate international transfers to accounts in other countries. The novelty is the result of a partnership with the Remessa Online platform, specialized in international remittances and operating online. With this feature, it is possible to simulate the transfer values, check the exchange rate and make the payment through the Online Remittance website.

The account Is Nubank current or savings account?

How to order a duplicate of the Nubank card

This function, therefore, does not offer payment directly through Nubank, it only facilitates access to the platform for transfers. Until the 6th of October 2021, the bank offers to customers a promotional discount of % on the Online Shipping administration fee. After completing your registration and payment information on the partner platform, you must pay the final amount through a TED transfer, with a deadline of up to one business day to complete the transaction.

How to change the Nubank invoice due date

5 platforms to send money to other countries

International remittance is a way to make payments in stores or send money to people abroad. In addition to the exchange rate variation, this operation also has a Tax on Financial Transactions, bank fee (in amounts up to R$ 2.82) and a cost rate from the shipping company. See below how to use Nubank to initiate international transfers.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Nubank: how to make international transfers from the app

Step 1:

Open the Nubank app. On the main screen, swipe between the icons until you find the option “Transfer Internac.”. Select it to proceed.

Find the icon for international transfers on Nubank (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)