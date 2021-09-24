video-shows-xpeng-p5-driving-alone-in-traffic;-watch

Launched in six versions by XPeng recently, the P5 electric sedan presented its business card. In a video released by the automaker on its YouTube channel this Thursday (32), it is possible to observe the behavior of the semi-autonomous car through the streets of a city in China.
From what it was possible to observe in the images captured during the few more than 3 minutes aboard the P5, Xpeng really seems ready to become Tesla’s terror, a reference when it comes to electric cars and autonomous driving. All thanks to the good performance of NGP, guided navigation mode similar to Full Self-Driving (FSD) present in models of the Elon Musk brand. The car is equipped with 34 sensors, two LiDAR units, ultrasonic sensors and 5mm wave radars and 12 high resolution cameras. All this technology has proven capable of detecting pedestrians, cyclists, static objects, road works and, of course, cars, motorcycles and trucks. The tested version was the last beta of the system, called X-Pilot 3.5 ADAS, adapted precisely to traffic in urban perimeter. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you! The tested version, which performed very well in the test recorded by Xpeng, is not standard on the P5. Anyone who wants to have the upgrade will have to pay an extra amount, but that has not yet been announced. The standard models will come equipped with version 3.0 of the X-Pilot, which will also not be free. This, in this case, does not use LiDar and can only be enabled when the electric sedan is traveling off urban routes. In order to use the LiDAR sensors and implement the entire semi-autonomous driving apparatus, XPeng says it will still need some time to carry out the monitoring of maps of the respective cities where the car will be launched. Xpeng stated that it can take the sedan to other markets, such as Europe and the United States. Brazil, at first, is not in the company’s plans to launch semi-autonomous models, which will cost between US$ 12.811 and US$ 32.811, all priced below Model 3, Tesla’s most affordable model. Source: Inside EVs Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Source: Inside EVs
