digital-marketing-platform-creates-free-tools-for-smes

Managing the relationship with customers and potential customers online is a great challenge for companies that are starting out in digital marketing. Thinking about original content, call to action, generating leads, segmenting contacts and sending campaigns are some everyday tasks that can be done intuitively, automatically and with visible results.

To help small and medium-sized companies to capture more contacts, communicate and convert, E-goi — a marketing automation company — created the Social One plan, which offers free of charge a series of digital marketing features, to help entrepreneurs who are giving their first steps in the online environment.

Through the tool it is possible to create, schedule and publish posts on social networks (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and Google My Business); insert Whatsapp forms on the brand’s website to capture contacts and start a conversation with the visitor; send webpush notifications, which increase communication reach and site traffic; insert pop-up forms to capture contacts according to your visitor’s behavior on the site; create landing pages to collect essential information about your audience; in addition to creating and sending email marketing campaigns, keeping contacts informed about all promotions and offers.

According to E-goi’s Marketing Manager, Marcelo Caruana, the Social One plan aims to offer a complete solution for companies to pay only for what they really need. “We are facing a very challenging new scenario for entrepreneurs, who need to take advantage of the possibilities of digital marketing, with effective solutions and fairer prices. In this plan, we have gathered the main tools that small and medium-sized companies can use to take the first step without having a financial investment. It is a way to prepare them for the universe of possibilities that digital marketing can offer, to leverage companies and contact with their customers”, explains Caruana.

*Canaltech is E-goi’s media partner