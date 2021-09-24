mu-mimo:-what-is-technology-and-how-does-it-improve-your-internet-connection

If with the arrival of broadband cable connection was the rule, today Wi-Fi is much more used because of the convenience of configuring a single device that distributes signal to notebooks , Smart TVs, cell phones, and other gadgets. However, wireless internet technology suffers some limitations, which over time are being overcome by innovation.

How to share your Wi-Fi through a QR Code

How to troubleshoot Wi-Fi connection issues on iPhone

One of them concerns the way the router, which distributes the signal at home, communicates with all devices. It may not seem like it, but most products operate in such a way that you can only communicate with one device at a time. Yeah: imagine that in a house with 10 connected gadgets, there is always a “queue” for them to send a signal or receive data for what you are doing.

(Image: Franck/Unsplash) Of course, this happens very quickly and almost imperceptibly in common tasks like loading a page or downloading. But for certain activities, like games, it’s milliseconds that can make all the difference. Imagine that in an FPS or MMORPG game input lag may occur because of this. An imprecise move and your entire strategy or match could end. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

What is MU-MIMO?

One way around this is to use from a wired connection coming out of the router to the computer. But well, that’s not possible on a cell phone, right? And the device is increasingly used for games. So, for some years now, the industry has been launching routers with MU-MIMO technology — which allows to increase the amount of communicable gadgets at the same time.

8 tips to improve your home Wi-Fi signal