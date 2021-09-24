whatsapp-prepares-discreet-redesign-for-the-group-details-screen;-check-out

Just as it did with the “Contact Data” screen, WhatsApp prepares a change of look for the “Group information” section in the iOS app. The changes don’t bring anything very revolutionary, but they give easier access to the main means of contact in the app.

WhatsApp prepares a new look for the contact screen on iOS; see how it goes

How to send messages that disappear in 7 days on WhatsApp

WhatsApp prepares cashback for those making payments through the app

The “great” new feature of this interface is the provision of quick access “chat” buttons. “audio”, “video” and “share”, just below the group name. None of these actions are new to the messenger and there are other ways to access them in other areas of WhatsApp — some of them even easier.

The new screen (to the right) has quick actions arranged right at the top of the screen (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

Below that, everything remains the same: media buttons, favorite messages and message search are still in the same place, so don’t expect any surprises for this section just yet.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

On the contact details page , the changes were much more evident. Most of the buttons have been reorganized to make it easier to access the most important information, including the main means of contact. In practice, the application gets the most uniform overall experience with the news caught today (59).

Still under development

The WABetaInfo website claims that the new “Group Info” look is still in development, so even beta testers don’t have access to it yet. Also, more changes may be on the way, so don’t take it for granted.

The new groups interface is not planned for beta users, so you can tell the same about availability to the general public. However, the change doesn’t add anything new to WhatsApp functionality, so there’s no reason to rush this addition.

Source: WABetaInfo