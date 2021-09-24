bees-release-an-electrical-charge-that-stimulates-the-flowers'-scent,-study-says

A new research by a team of scientists at the University of Bristol, Rothamsted Research and Cardiff University, UK, found that bees are able to create an electrical charge that stimulates flowers to release their scent. According to the researchers, the flowers have a limited supply of scents, so they only release them when their pollinators are nearby.

According to the group, this trait possibly evolved in plants to maximize the effectiveness of the attractive chemicals they release. These scents are also used by insects that want to eat or lay eggs on the plant, so increasing your chances of attracting only pollinators is vital.

The team measured the electrical charge carried by each bee , as well as the amount of the main chemical attractant, benzaldehyde, released by flowers in response to visits from bees, using a spherical device. The flowers visited by free-flying bees exhibited a significant increase in the production of chemical elements. In contrast, flowers touched with an electrically grounded metal rod did not show such increases.