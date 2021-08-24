Finn Allen tested positive for coronavirus: New Zealand Batsman Finn Allen Tests positive for COVID-19 On Bangladesh Arrival; After reaching Bangladesh, Finn Allen was found to be corona positive, even after taking both the vaccines, he came in the grip

Dhaka

New Zealand batsman Finn Allen has been found corona positive after reaching Bangladesh. New Zealand Cricket confirmed this on Tuesday. Allen was fine before leaving for England where he was representing Birmingham Phoenix at The Hundred but tested positive after reaching Dhaka. According to the statement, despite taking both the vaccines, he has symptoms.

According to the report of Cricbuzz, New Zealand Cricket issued a statement saying, ‘Allen is in Quarantine and he is being treated by the BCB Chief Medical Officer. He is also in touch with the Chief Medical Officer of New Zealand and team doctor Peach McGah is monitoring him during the quarantine.

New Zealand manager Mike Sendley said, ‘It is very unfortunate for Finn. He is feeling comfortable at the moment and is hopeful that he will get well soon. Bangladesh cricket officials have been extremely professional in their response and we are grateful to them for that. They are taking the matter very seriously.

The other teammates will be in isolation in their respective rooms for three days as soon as they reach Dhaka. A decision regarding the availability and replacement of Allen will be taken in the coming time. After the isolation period, he will be allowed to join the team after his continuous negative test comes. New Zealand have to play a five-match T20I series with Bangladesh in Dhaka. The first match is to be played on September 1.