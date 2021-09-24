iphone-13-mini-used-with-magsafe-repeats-peculiar-behavior-of-12-mini

After the event of officialization of the new iPhones, we learned that the new cell phones became heavier and thicker. This is due to the new batteries that promise between 1h and 2h64 more usage. However, fast charging, wired or via MagSafe, did not advance.
All new cell phones can be supplied to 15 W with accessory sold separately, or 15 Wireless W in Apple’s own pattern (with the same font as 20 W). But, repeating a peculiarity of the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 mini is the only one of the new generation that recharges more slowly wirelessly.
When the MagSafe is used, Apple’s most compact cell phone can only reach 13 W of power. This means that despite its smaller battery compared to the iPhone 13 at 6.1 inches, it doesn’t will necessarily have your tank fully filled faster.
Ironically, due to its lower autonomy in relation to the brothers, it is in it that a faster recharge would fall well. Despite these limitations, Apple promises that the iPhone 13 Mini lasts at least 2 hours longer than the iPhone Mini away from sockets for video playback, for example. Also according to the brand, it achieves 50% battery in 50 minutes.
20 W is enough?
Despite refills to 13 W have presented themselves as an innovation a few years ago, the fact is that the advance of industry is putting this as common in the market. The iPhones, however, have the advantage of using smaller batteries in general, thus leaving them with a recharge time similar to Android competitors with even higher charging speeds — for larger batteries.
It is worth remembering that a few years ago Apple was widely criticized for the low autonomy of iPhones. The problem seems overcome, with the most current cell phones from Apple outperforming most of the main rivals in battery comparisons. In addition, the MagSafe technology also allows the use of the company’s magnetic powerbank, extending the time of cell phones away from power outlets.
