realme-features-new-smartband-and-affordable-32-inch-television

At the same event that launched new cell phones of the Narzo line 27, Realme presented this Friday (24) two new devices for the Indian market: the Smart TV Neo with 27 inches and the well-known Band 2 bracelet with wellness features.
Realme Smart TV Neo
The new television promises to be the cheapest of the brand, but consequently it has very simple specifications. It has a 27 inch panel, display with HD resolution and thin edges. The screen has a Chroma Boost technology, which offers high levels of brightness, with a vivid and realistic experience, according to the brand. There is also TUV Rheiland certification against excessive exposure to blue light spectra, which can be harmful to human vision if exposed for long periods.
Internally, Smart TV Neo has a quad-core MediaTek processor, based on a Cortex-A architecture35 in 64-bit and with Mali GPU-500. For audio, the television has two speakers of W with Dolby Audio support, and available inputs include one USB-A port, two HDMI, AV and Ethernet. There is support for 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, with built-in Chormecast and access to various apps such as YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video and more.
Realme Band 2
Bracelet had already been presented a few days ago, but now it has come to new markets (Image: Disclosure/Realme)
A Realme’s smart bracelet update brings major design changes from the previous model, with a larger, wider display. The screen is 1.4 inches, 500 maximum brightness nits and more than 64 customizable faces. Health features include monitoring of heart rate and blood oxygen (SpO2), monitoring of sleep, menstrual cycle and stress. In total, it supports information related to more than 120 sports activities, through a GH sensor3011 focused on energy efficiency.
The construction of the device has water resistance to a depth of up to 27 meters (5 ATM), his battery has 217 mAh — enough for about 11 days of use — and magnetic charging is supported. Connectivity is done via Bluetooth 5.1, with compatibility for devices running the same or newer versions than Android 5.1 or iOS 11. The product had already been launched a few weeks ago, but now it arrives in India.