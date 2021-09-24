realme-features-new-smartband-and-affordable-32-inch-television

At the same event that launched new cell phones of the Narzo line 27, Realme presented this Friday (24) two new devices for the Indian market: the Smart TV Neo with 27 inches and the well-known Band 2 bracelet with wellness features.

Realme Smart TV Neo

Television brings smart functions at an affordable price (Picture : Disclosure/Realme)

The new television promises to be the cheapest of the brand, but consequently it has very simple specifications. It has a 27 inch panel, display with HD resolution and thin edges. The screen has a Chroma Boost technology, which offers high levels of brightness, with a vivid and realistic experience, according to the brand. There is also TUV Rheiland certification against excessive exposure to blue light spectra, which can be harmful to human vision if exposed for long periods.

Internally, Smart TV Neo has a quad-core MediaTek processor, based on a Cortex-A architecture35 in 64-bit and with Mali GPU-500. For audio, the television has two speakers of W with Dolby Audio support, and available inputs include one USB-A port, two HDMI, AV and Ethernet. There is support for 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, with built-in Chormecast and access to various apps such as YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video and more.

