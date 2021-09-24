netflix-launches-this-week-(24/09/2021)

And today’s list of nominations starts with the second season of Love on the Spectrum , one of the cutest series in the entire Netflix catalog. Documentary, it shows subscribers how people on the autistic spectrum deal with a subject that, to some extent, is complex for everyone: love relationships. It’s like a real life Atypical, with people in real and everyday situations. It’s worth knowing if you haven’t watched the first season yet.

Criticism | Amor no Espectro brings empathy to romance between people with autism

Another good tip for marathoning in the Netflix catalog is the sitcom Superstore, which has arrived with its five full seasons on the platform. Perfect for those who want to turn off their brains and have a good laugh after a long week at work, it follows the adventures of department store employees who discuss themes such as love, friendship and everyday life with a lot of humor and relaxation. With the debut of these seasons, Netflix paves the way to also release the sixth and final season soon — meaning, there are plenty of episodes to watch and enjoy.

