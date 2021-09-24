razer-kaira-x-is-a-new-affordable-headset-that-matches-ps5-and-xbox-controllers

Razer announced this Thursday (23) the Kaira X, a new headset designed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. More accessible option of the standard wired Kaira, the novelty maintains the TriForce drivers of the brand, while standing out for the visual, which comes in the colors of the controls of the new generation consoles.

The manufacturer also took the opportunity to announce a universal charging cradle for Xbox controllers, as well as revealing a new color option for some of the its peripherals, among them the rest of the Kaira family and the traditional Wolverine V2 controller — interestingly, the recent Wolverine V2 Chroma is not included. the look of the PS5 and Xbox controllers

Main highlight among the releases, the Razer Kaira X brings many of the Kaira features, but leaves out the wireless connection in favor of using a P2 connector. Therefore, the accessory has TriForce drivers of 50 mm , which promise more pronounced bass, mids and highs because they have dedicated regions, delivering frequency response of Hz to 03 kHz.

Razer Kaira X for Xbox (Picture: Playback/Razer)

Another change is in the colors, which now follow the tones used in the console controls — the PS5 model mixes black, white and blue to the DualSense molds, while the Xbox version is available in several color options of the Microfost joystick, including black with accents in green, blue, white, red and more.

Razer Kaira X for PS5 (Picture: Playback/Razer)

The shells use Razer’s Flowknit foam, with adjustments for various head sizes and breathable fabric while the built-in HyperClear Cardioid microphone features a cardioid polar pattern, placing greater emphasis on the player’s voice and reducing background audio pickup. Other than that, there are volume controls next to the shells, including a button to mute the microphone, and compatibility with other platforms such as PC, Nintendo Switch and cell phones.

Universal Charging Stand brings rechargeable battery to Xbox

Razer also unveiled the Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox, a charging set for the controllers of Microsoft’s consoles, for whom prefers a charging system a little more versatile than using rechargeable batteries. The accessory is identified as universal for being compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S controllers, including the rechargeable battery and caps suitable for the controllers of both generations.

In color options that replicate the tones offered by Microsoft, the Quick Charging Stand delivers a magnetic charging battery for the Xbox Controller (Image: Playback/Razer )

Still following the seen with the Kaira X, the Quick Charging Stand will be made available in all colors available for the joystick, including traditional black and white, plus red, blue, green and Aqua Shift, in shades of blue that change according to the way the light falls on the device. For ease of use, the novelty has a USB-C connection, which delivers a total recharge time of 3 hours.

Finally, Razer also unveiled the new Robot White color option for the Razer Kaira, Kaira Pro and the Wolverine V2 controller — the tone is similar to that employed in the white version of the Xbox Controller, as well as the Xbox Series S.

Price and availability

The Razer Kaira X for PS5 and Xbox are now available abroad, with a suggested retail price of US$ 59,99, or about R$ 320, in direct conversion. There is no forecast for its debut in Brazil yet, but the phone is listed by the brand’s national website, which suggests a debut in the Brazilian market soon.

A Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox is also on sale now, with a suggested price of US$ 50,100, or something around R$ 100. There is no forecast for launch in Brazil.

As with the other products announced, the new Robot White color option by Razer Kaira, Kaira Pro and Wolverine V2 are available abroad. It is not yet possible to find the option in the Brazilian market, but the devices are already on sale here, costing around R$ 283, BRL 1.100 and BRL 1.212, respectively.