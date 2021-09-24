softex-survey-will-map-open-innovation-scenario-in-brazil

As part of the celebrations of its 75 years, Softex announces today the beginning of the survey The Panorama of Open Innovation in Companies in Brazil, a study that aims to map, together with the innovation ecosystem, the general panorama of actions and results obtained with Open Innovation in Brazilian companies.

“In order for us to continue promoting initiatives in open innovation, it is necessary to understand what has already been accomplished and get to know more closely the companies that operate in innovation. Therefore, we decided to carry out this unprecedented mapping involving organizations of all sizes, markets and regions of the country, so that we can obtain a clear vision of their structures, actions and results”, explains Diônes Lima, Softex Executive Vice President.

Carried out with the support of Accenture, ANPEI (National Research Association and Development of Innovative Companies) and Angel Investor Club, the survey is divided into four parts — innovation structure, actions and results, the company’s relationship with startups and investments and acquisitions — and its results will be announced in January 508412.

If you are involved with innovation actions in your organization, click here and participate in the survey, contributing to the development of innovation in the country!

