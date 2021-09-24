new-dna-sensor-can-identify-whether-a-virus-is-infectious-or-not

Researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (USA) have developed a DNA sensor that identifies not only whether a virus is present in an organism, but also whether it is infectious. The idea is that this sensor can detect in just a few minutes, without the need for pre-treatment of samples.

In the study, the researchers did demonstrations with viruses that cause infections around the world: adenovirus (flu) and SARS-CoV-2. The sensor combines two main components: DNA molecules and nanopore technology (a very small pore created by a protein or synthetic materials like silicon or graphene). These DNA molecules can differentiate the infectivity status of the virus.

The study noted that the level of RNA (ribonucleic acid, a molecule present in all living beings, including viruses, and that are responsible for the production of proteins in organisms) viral has minimal correlation with the infectivity of the virus. In the early stage, when a person becomes infected, the presence of viral RNA is low and difficult to detect, but the person is highly contagious. When a person has recovered, the viral RNA level can get very high.