gboard-gets-smarter-and-gets-1,500-new-emoji-combinations

Gboard is known for its versatility, speed and, above all, for the constant improvements brought by developers. Google Keyboard will now have new features to make the typing experience better, including new “emoji mixer” (Emoji Kitchen) stickers, improved clipboard suggestions, and Smart Compose expansion for non-Pixel phones .

Emoji Kitchen was added to Gboard in February and it turned out to be quite a fun tool. It mixes up different emojis to create new and unique stickers — which is why

Canaltech dubbed the feature the “emoji mixer”. The Emoji Kitchen will receive new stickers (Image: André Magalhães/Canaltech)

Despite this, not all emojis were compatible with the tool, which should change from now on, as the company will add 1.500 new stickers until the end of the month. With that, you’ll be able to use many more stickers as a base to send creative variations of emojis in your conversations.

Smarter keyboard

Another new feature is a smarter suggestion system in the download area, which extracts useful information such as phone numbers, Website URLs and email addresses. When filling out a form, for example, these data are imported and suggested for filling out, speeding up the boring mission of entering this information.

Copying and pasting images has been possible since previous versions of the keyboard, but now it has been improved. The innovation allows you to save your screenshots to the clipboard, so when you open a messaging app like WhatsApp, Gboard will display the screenshot as a suggestion for quick sharing also from the clipboard manager.

These last two were features in beta since July and May, respectively, but they officially land for all stable users as of today.