100-classic-nintendo-games-you-can-now-play-on-switch

Are you familiar with Nintendo Switch Online? It is a Nintendo subscription service that unlocks even more functionality for your Nintendo Switch. Thus, you can enjoy online games, data saved in the cloud (storage of information and files online) and still enjoy several classic Super Nintendo games. That way, playing games is even cooler with your friends!

What is Nintendo Switch Online? Is it worth subscribing?

So if you like Nintendo classics like Super Mario Bros

,

Super Metroid,

Donkey Kong

, Kirby’s Dream Land , The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the past and many others, Nintendo Switch Online is worth checking out! Want to find out what other hits you can also play on your Switch? See the next lines!

Check it out 101 Nintendo Classic Games you can now play on the Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch Online offers a catalog of more than 99 games from “Nintendinho” (Nintendo Entertainment System) and “Super Nintendo” (Super Nintendo Entertainment System). You can download these games and enjoy them at will, at no additional cost. Ah! And look: the company also usually adds new games to the service, for example,

Tetris 99 and

Pac-Man 99 .

(Capture: Felipe Goldenboy/Canaltech )

Check the list full of Nintendinho (NES) and Super Nintendo (SNES) games that are available on Nintendo Switch Online below!

Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) games