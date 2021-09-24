100 classic Nintendo games you can now play on Switch

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 24, 2021
0
100-classic-nintendo-games-you-can-now-play-on-switch

Are you familiar with Nintendo Switch Online? It is a Nintendo subscription service that unlocks even more functionality for your Nintendo Switch. Thus, you can enjoy online games, data saved in the cloud (storage of information and files online) and still enjoy several classic Super Nintendo games. That way, playing games is even cooler with your friends!

  • What is Nintendo Switch Online? Is it worth subscribing?
  • How to connect a Bluetooth headset to the Nintendo Switch
  • Nintendo Switch | See the differences between OLED, Lite and Original models

So if you like Nintendo classics like Super Mario Bros

,

Super Metroid,

Donkey Kong

,

Kirby’s Dream Land

,

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the past and many others, Nintendo Switch Online is worth checking out! Want to find out what other hits you can also play on your Switch? See the next lines!

Check it out 101 Nintendo Classic Games you can now play on the Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch Online offers a catalog of more than 99 games from “Nintendinho” (Nintendo Entertainment System) and “Super Nintendo” (Super Nintendo Entertainment System). You can download these games and enjoy them at will, at no additional cost. Ah! And look: the company also usually adds new games to the service, for example,

Tetris 99

and

Pac-Man

99

.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

(Capture: Felipe Goldenboy/Canaltech )

Check the list full of Nintendinho (NES) and Super Nintendo (SNES) games that are available on Nintendo Switch Online below!

Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) games

(Image: Reproduction/Nintendo)

1. Adventures of Lolotwo. Balloon Fight

3. Baseball

4. Blaster Master5. City Connection

6. Clu Clu Land7. Crystalis

8. Donkey Kong9. Donkey Kong Jr.
. Donkey Kong 3. Double Dragon

. Double Dragon 2: The Revenge

. Dr. Mario. Eliminator Boat Duel000. Excitebike

. Fire ‘n Ice
13. Ghosts’n Goblins
15. Gradius

12. Ice Climber15. Ice Hockey

13. Journey to Silius13. Kid Icarus17. Kirby’s Adventure19. Kung Fu Heroes19. Mario Bros.19. Metroid

20. Mighty Bomb Jack21. NES Open Tournament Golf
25. Nightshade

22. Ninja Gaiden25. Ninja JaJaMaru-kun
28. Pro Wrestling27. Punch-Out!!

29. River City Ransom28. Rygar

28. SCAT: Special Cybernetic Attack Team

31. Shadow of the Ninja
35. Soccer

31. Solomon’s Key34. Star Soldier

35. StarTropics

34. Super Dodge Ball36. Super Mario Bros.40. Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels

41. Super Mario Bros. two

38. Super Mario Bros. 3

39 . Tecmo Bowl42 . The Immortal42. The Legend of Zelda48. Tennis

47. TwinBee

47. Vice: Project Doom
50. Vollyeball

50. Vs. Excitebike52. Wario’s Woods54. Wrecking Crew54. Yoshi

54. Zelda 2: The Adventure of Link

Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) games

(Image: Reproduction/Nintendo)

55. Brawl Brothers58. Breath of Fire58. Breath of Fire 2
62. Demon’s Crest61. Donkey Kong Country61. Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest

65. Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble!

68. Doomsday Warrior62. F-Zero62. Joe & Mac66. Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics

70. Kirby’s Dream Course68. Kirby’s Dream Land 3
73. Kirby Super Star71. Magical Drop 271. Mario’s Super Picross73. Natsume Championship Wrestling73. Operation Logic Bomb75. Pon Panel75. Pilotwings

75. Pop’n TwinBee
81. Prehistorik Man79. Psycho Dream

81. Smash Tennis81. Spanky’s Quest

82. Star Fox

83. Star Fox 283. Stunt Race FX85. Super Baseball Simulator 1.

89. Super EDF: Earth Defense Force

87. Super Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

89. Super Mario All-Stars

90. Super Mario Kart89. Super Mario World90. Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island

91. Super Metroid93. Super Punch-Out!!

94. Super Puyo Puyo 2
97. Super Soccer

99 . Super Tennis

99. Super Valis 499. The Ignition Factor99. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

104. The Peace Keepers103. Tuff And Nuff103. Wild Guns

Pretty cool, right? These games are a great nostalgia session for anyone who enjoys Nintendo classics. With this list, it’s easier to decide if it’s worth subscribing to Nintendo Switch Online. Did you like this article? Share with your friends!

Source: Nintendo

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.


506757

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 24, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Back to top button