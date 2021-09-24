ai,-streaming,-and-powerful-chips-put-smart-tv-at-the-heart-of-the-connected-home

The smart home concept is a work in progress. The smart home idea started to take shape in the beginning of the second decade of this century, adapting to the advance of digitization, artificial intelligence and the internet of things, and in a short time it became a big wave, with a huge number of convenience and security features and devices activated by a simple touch or by voice. It is now possible to see at home several of the features of this technology and it is exciting to imagine the potential it has for future applications.
Smart lamps, cameras, air conditioning, robotic vacuum cleaner, outlets , locks, refrigerators and more can now be wirelessly networked without having to spend tons of money. And in the control center of this whole connected home are smart TVs. After all, they are getting more and more powerful processors, with features such as artificial intelligence (which allows you to recognize the scene and content in real time, with automatic adjustment of device settings) and voice controls, in addition to faster connections.
In April of this year, for example, Samsung announced the first 8K QLED TV with connection to the new Wi-Fi 6E standard, equipped with MT chip2021AU and focus on high-speed (1.2 Gbps) streaming content and games playback. Wi-Fi 6E was developed to take advantage of the bandwidth in the 6GHz spectrum and offer several advantages over its wireless connection generations, such as fast data transfer and low latency.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Not by chance, the sale of smart TVs is on the rise. According to a survey released by the institute Grand View Research, the global market demand for smart TVs was 2020, 9 million units in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of , 8% of 2021 The 2028. A continuous increase in the use of streaming devices and services, together with the growing popularization of the internet, collaborate to drive the market’s growth. In Brazil, the National Association of Manufacturers of Electrical and Electronic Products (Eletros), shows that % of televisions sold in Brazil in were smart TVs. With a smart TV it is already possible to have a smart home management system, controlling all the equipment in the house and viewing the status of each one of them with the convenience of a big screen. Samsung, for example, uses the technology it named SmarThings, which shows on the TV screen and allows you to monitor and control all so-called smart devices. In the case of LG, in addition to being used to control various functions such as brightness and contrast to display the best quality of a movie on the TV screen, ThinQ technology allows you to use the remote control or even voice commands to follow the status of each appliance (you can see, for example, if the clothes you put in the machine are already washed, if the refrigerator is working properly, the temperature of the air conditioning, etc). By incorporating more and more functionalities of computers and intelligent personal assistants to TV sets, electronics manufacturers collaborate to create equipment that combines technology and ease of use, making smart TVs an indispensable device for those who want to enjoy their series, movies and even control other equipment in the house. All this without leaving the couch. *Article produced by a columnist exclusively for Canaltech. The text may contain opinions and analyzes that do not necessarily reflect Canaltech’s view on the subject. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
