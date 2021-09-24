ai,-streaming,-and-powerful-chips-put-smart-tv-at-the-heart-of-the-connected-home

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Not by chance, the sale of smart TVs is on the rise. According to a survey released by the institute Grand View Research, the global market demand for smart TVs was 2020, 9 million units in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of , 8% of 2021 The 2028. A continuous increase in the use of streaming devices and services, together with the growing popularization of the internet, collaborate to drive the market’s growth. In Brazil, the National Association of Manufacturers of Electrical and Electronic Products (Eletros), shows that % of televisions sold in Brazil in were smart TVs.

With a smart TV it is already possible to have a smart home management system, controlling all the equipment in the house and viewing the status of each one of them with the convenience of a big screen. Samsung, for example, uses the technology it named SmarThings, which shows on the TV screen and allows you to monitor and control all so-called smart devices. In the case of LG, in addition to being used to control various functions such as brightness and contrast to display the best quality of a movie on the TV screen, ThinQ technology allows you to use the remote control or even voice commands to follow the status of each appliance (you can see, for example, if the clothes you put in the machine are already washed, if the refrigerator is working properly, the temperature of the air conditioning, etc).

By incorporating more and more functionalities of computers and intelligent personal assistants to TV sets, electronics manufacturers collaborate to create equipment that combines technology and ease of use, making smart TVs an indispensable device for those who want to enjoy their series, movies and even control other equipment in the house. All this without leaving the couch.

*Article produced by a columnist exclusively for Canaltech. The text may contain opinions and analyzes that do not necessarily reflect Canaltech’s view on the subject.