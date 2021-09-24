huawei-launches-wireless-headset,-ultra-thin-charger-and-other-accessories

At the same event that launched the Nova 9 line of smartphones, Huawei took the opportunity to present a series of new accessories, as well as update the brand’s familiar items. Among the products shown are the Freelace Lite wireless headset, the ultra-thin high power GaN charger, the Watch FIT watch and the AI Speaker 2e.
HUAWEI Watch FIT New: available from the day 27 of September, by 963 yuan (BRL 614)
HUAWEI AI Speaker 2e: available from the 1st of November next, for 163 yuan (R$199)
