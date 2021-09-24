huawei-launches-wireless-headset,-ultra-thin-charger-and-other-accessories

At the same event that launched the Nova 9 line of smartphones, Huawei took the opportunity to present a series of new accessories, as well as update the brand’s familiar items. Among the products shown are the Freelace Lite wireless headset, the ultra-thin high power GaN charger, the Watch FIT watch and the AI ​​Speaker 2e.

Headphones bring low latency mode for games (Image: Publicity/Huawei)

The new headphone from the Freelace line comes with construction changes, as it has a semi-designed design. -intraauricular. It also has a connector cable between the two sides of the headphones, typical for being on the back of the neck. As the accessory is part of a more affordable lineup, it doesn’t support active noise cancellation — and not passive, as it doesn’t have the rubbers that go inside the ear canal. On the other hand, the device has a low latency mode to reduce the delay of sounds in games.

Inside the HUAWEI Freelace Lite there are drivers mm, as well as a magnetic connection to keep both sides “glued” together when not in use, and a proximity sensor to detect their removal from the ears and then automatically pause the content.

The microphones feature AI noise reduction for voice calls, and the volume controls are located on a section of the connector cable. The battery of the headphones has 163 mAh, enough for up to 10 hours of playtime, by brand, plus four extra hours in just five minutes on the charger. It even has IP protection40, against water and dust particles.

HUAWEI GaN 66W Charger Charger fits inside the wallet (Image: Disclosure/Huawei)

One of the most interesting accessories that the brand presented is the HUAWEI GaN 64W Charger, a charger of 64 W which brings an extremely thin construction, with only , 5 mm thick and weight of 55 grams — Chinese brand advertising pieces highlight that it can be placed inside the wallet.

Compared to HUAWEI Super -Fast Charger, the main charger of the brand, he is 64, 9% thinner, with power rating by area 66, 9% bigger. The results are achieved through a sealed gallium nitride system with high efficiency, in conjunction with flat COB transformers and pen-shaped electrolytic capacitors.

It can charge various Huawei devices at full power, such as smartphones, wireless headphones and watches. There is also support for uploading 13 W for branded laptops that support the PD (Power Delivery) protocol. THE HUAWEI GaN 62W Charger brings a total of ten types of security protection, against short circuit, high temperatures, lightning, among others.

HUAWEI Watch FIT New Watch FIT brings monitoring to a new sporting activity: jumping rope (Image: Publicity/Huawei) The Huawei smartwatch update did not bring any changes to the construction or hardware compared to the previous Watch Fit, which is already sold in Brazil. Interestingly, the biggest news announced is the arrival of a new sport modality for monitoring, going from 74 for 97. The activity in question is jumping rope, but it will not be available at launch, and will be implemented via a software update. Therefore, the device remains with the same AMOLED screen as 1 ,29 inch and resolution 280 x 514 pixels. The user can choose from more than 280 different faces for the clock, but most of them are not free. Some features of the watch include heart monitoring hours a day through HUAWEI TruSeen 4.0, monitoring of sleep, blood oxygen levels and menstrual cycle, in addition to alerts related to arrhythmias and apneas. The HUAWEI Watch FIT New battery has a capacity of up to 13 days of use, with fast charging that adds another day of autonomy in just five minutes on the charger . HUAWEI AI Speaker 2e

Speaker has resources for children, and LEDs on the front (Image: Publicity/Huawei)

Huawei’s new portable speaker has a fabric front finish, with LED lights that can give time and weather information — or just show a smiley face. Inside, it has a 6W speaker, as well as built-in microphones for voice calls. In the top section, a quick access button can make one-touch calls, with a predefined contact.

Other commands located above the speaker support play/pause as well. such as volume controls and Bluetooth connection. It also features a kids mode, compatible with Harmony OS — with learning and entertainment functions geared towards little ones.

Prices & Availability Accessories will be available in China, and there is still no information on sales in other markets — however, this is likely to happen at some point. The suggested prices and start of deliveries can be seen below: HUAWEI Freelace Lite: available from the day 27 September, by 280 yuan (about R$ 199 in direct conversion)



HUAWEI GaN 66W Charger:

available from the day 18 of September, still specified price