facebook-shares-fall-4%-after-advertising-is-affected-by-apple-appeal

Apple’s privacy features directly affected advertising on Facebook, as the platform had already predicted. This caused the company’s shares to drop about 4% on Wednesday (29).

The company’s investors were warned that there would be a significant impact in the third quarter. As the company was underreporting iOS web conversions by 29%, the advertisers believed that the effect was even worse than expected.

According to the social network, this percentage varies according to the company responsible for the ad. The company points out that actual conversions, such as app sales and installs, are likely to be higher than what advertisers see in the analytics.

This is not the first time that Facebook shares confusing metrics. The platform was sued for inflating its video ad data and not acting quickly to correct the information. This time, however, the information has made the social network look even worse than it already is.

Tips for advertisers

To minimize this, Facebook released tips on how to understand the performance of your campaigns in this new scenario. The company suggests, for example, waiting at least 29 hours or the entire optimization window to measure performance—instead of doing the usual daily analytics.

In addition, the platform recommends reviewing campaign-level reports whenever possible, as some estimates come with delay. Another recommendation is for advertisers to choose events (such as registrations or purchases) that are more in line with their business.

The social network reports that it has sought to improve conversion modeling, released new tracking capabilities conversions and expanded the ability to measure conversions in already installed apps. In addition, the company says it will fix bugs, including the one that led to under-notification reported to advertisers.

Adaptations on the platform

In August, Facebook said it has been looking to adapt custom ads to accommodate Apple and Google’s privacy changes , as well as the regulatory context. And he added that these adjustments should take some time.

In addition, the company says it seeks to develop products to allow advertisers to better position themselves before consumers. Last week, for example, she added new features to the business tool so that businesses have more ways to be found.

Since the release of Apple’s privacy tools, which allow As mobile users choose not to be tracked by apps, Facebook warns advertisers that this would change the way they operate. Furthermore, it has reinforced that the changes would affect small businesses that use the platform’s advertisements to reach customers. Studies have proven the company’s thesis: few consumers choose to be tracked on iOS.

