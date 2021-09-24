meet-the-b-21-raider,-america's-new-“invisible”-bomber

The United States Air Force is working at a frantic pace to bring to life one of the most interesting planes in recent times: the B-20 Spirit. Dubbed the “invisible plane”, this bomber has an extremely slim shape and is great for attack missions with a high level of stealth. Even if this invisibility is a facade, since, in reality, the idea is to make detection by enemies more difficult, its efficiency is what will attract the most attention.

In development for four years, the B-21 Raider can be considered a US response to China, which invests heavily in weapons of war and nuclear capability. The American bomber is capable of launching ammunition of all types, in addition to having good speed and maneuverability, perfect for complicated maneuvers.

According to Frank Kendall, Secretary of the Air Force, the aircraft will replace, at once, two models of US Air Force bombers: the B-2 and the B-1B. The latter is a non-stealth supersonic that makes less sense in modern air defense high-saturation environments and costs far more than the new B-21 Spirit.