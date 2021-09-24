galaxy-watch-4-classic-thom-browne-wins-launch-date-and-price

The new Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic were announced and are already available in Brazil. A version that should not arrive here, however, was announced abroad in August and later this month will go on sale. In partnership with the brand Thom Browne, the smartwatch is receiving a new finish — which charges dearly for it.
Available from 16 September in the United States, the new edition of the watch is based on the design of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic — which better matches the proposal, due to its more robust construction. The watch case uses rhodium and stainless steel, and is shipped with three bracelets: a white one with small stitching in the colors of Thom Browne, another colored with the same palette, and a black one.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne Edition will also feature unique watchfaces, and its sales will be made exclusively through the Samsung website . It will only be sold in the 42 mm version with Bluetooth. No connectivity to mobile networks with the luxury version of the smartwatch. Speaking of luxury, he charges his price: it's US$ 920 for the edition. The Watch 4 Classic of the same size costs US$ 68 — or R$ 2.799 in Brazil. Units will be limited. This is not the first time that Samsung has teamed up with Thom Browne to launch different versions of their gadgets. In the past, this was done with the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold 2, for example, and this semester the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 received special finishes as a result of this partnership. To make sense, the South Korean chooses its most advanced (and expensive) devices. This aligns the device with Thom Browne's target audience — since we can't call the brand affordable. Remember, the hardware aspects of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne Edition are the same as Watch 4 Classic of 42 mm. Thus, there is a 1.2 inch AMOLED screen, IP68 and MIL-STD- certifications) G, new Exynos W chip920, 1.5 GB RAM and GB of internal storage. This last feature is welcome in wear OS times on Samsung wearables — with a more diverse and complete app store. Source: Sam Mobile
Double the price
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne Edition will also feature unique watchfaces, and its sales will be made exclusively through the Samsung website . It will only be sold in the 42 mm version with Bluetooth. No connectivity to mobile networks with the luxury version of the smartwatch.
Speaking of luxury, he charges his price: it’s US$ 920 for the edition. The Watch 4 Classic of the same size costs US$ 68 — or R$ 2.799 in Brazil. Units will be limited.
This is not the first time that Samsung has teamed up with Thom Browne to launch different versions of their gadgets. In the past, this was done with the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold 2, for example, and this semester the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 received special finishes as a result of this partnership.
To make sense, the South Korean chooses its most advanced (and expensive) devices. This aligns the device with Thom Browne’s target audience — since we can’t call the brand affordable.
Remember, the hardware aspects of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne Edition are the same as Watch 4 Classic of 42 mm. Thus, there is a 1.2 inch AMOLED screen, IP68 and MIL-STD- certifications) G, new Exynos W chip920, 1.5 GB RAM and GB of internal storage. This last feature is welcome in wear OS times on Samsung wearables — with a more diverse and complete app store.
Source: Sam Mobile
