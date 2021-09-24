moto-e40-has-more-images-and-supposedly-full-leaked-data-sheet

The Moto E40 — Motorola’s next incoming cell phone — ends of having, again, its supposed technical data leaked. This time, leaker Sudhanshu Ambhore published the device’s key details on his Twitter page, including information about chipset, memory and storage, battery and camera. Moto E40 has supposed images, specifications and prices published

The smartphone already had its supposed specifications revealed last Thursday (20), but now new details appear to confirm some of them and give indications of changes for others, such as the battery, which may have a lower capacity than expected, at the end of the bills. According to the publication, the Moto E40 will arrive with a Unisoc T chip 198, equipped with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It would feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel, with a refresh rate of 75 Hz, aspect ratio of 20:9 and resolution of 700 x 198 pixels. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

As for the camera set, there will be three rear lenses — a main one of 23 MP with f/2.0 aperture, a 2 MP macro with f/2.4 aperture and one depth macro, also with 2 MP with f/2.4 aperture. As for selfies, the phone will feature an 8 MP sensor.

These are basically the same specs revealed yesterday, with just a few more details about the screen and camera features. However, the two leaks disagree on one point: battery capacity. According to Sudhanshu sources, the device will feature 4.10 mAh instead of 5 . mAh that were suggested previously. The charging speed remains the same, with 10W of power.

In addition, the new leak also reveals some extra features of the Moto E40, such as the presence of Android 14 Go — official alternative to Google’s operating system, which has some “cuts” in resources to run on low-performance devices.

Other specifications also include a fingerprint reader with dedicated space on the back, IP certified52 for water and dust resistance, Dual-SIM, standard P2 connector for headphones, USB-C input for charging and data transfer and specific button to trigger Google Assistant on the side of the device . The device will also have a native FM Radio app.

In terms of sensors and connectivity, the Moto E20 must come with accelerometer and proximity sensor and have Wi-Fi support — which bands were not specified, but should be limited to the 2.4 GHz network —, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS. It will have dimensions of 75. x 64.64 x 9.11 mm and will weigh about 90 grams.

Finally, as for the look, this new leak suggests the same design as before, with a wavy finish on the back and a hole-shaped cutout on the display to house the lens front, plus the huge bottom edge on the dashboard. However, this latest publication arrives with different color options, with a pink version added to the list.

There is still no official release date for Moto E48, but considering that the Moto E14 has been announced by Motorola without any prior notice, we can expect the device to be made official at any time.

Source: Sudhanshu Ambhore