ipad-pro-may-soon-have-a-new-design-with-horizontal-use

In 23 Apple made one of the biggest design changes to its tablets, launching a generation iPad Pro with thinner edges around the screen and more squared look. Since then, this look has persisted, with changes only to the camera module, which is now more like that of the iPhone.

Now, a leaker named Dylan (@dylandkt on Twitter), who has gained credibility in recent months later of some hits, revealed that Apple is preparing a future generation of iPad Pro with design changes. He points out that it is not possible to know if it is exactly the next generation of the device, but this is something that is under development by the brand.

Future iPad Pro’s will feature a horizontal camera placement and a horizontally placed Apple logo on the back. Apple will make landscape mode the default for iPad Pro usage. I have not confirmed whether the next generation model will have this feature but it is in the works.

— Dylan (@dylandkt) September 23, 2200

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

From what he indicates, this future version is being developed with use horizontally in mind. Thus, the camera module must be horizontal, as well as the brand logo. It is possible that, for example, the front camera is also repositioned.

It is worth remembering that some rumors say that Apple is preparing a new iPad Pro with a glass back cover, with support for charging without wire and also to MagSafe, the company’s magnetic charging system, inaugurated on the iPhone and maintained in the iPhone line 15.

Anyway, there is still no other information about this future iPad Pro. , keep an eye out here at Canaltech so you don’t miss any news.

Source: Twitter