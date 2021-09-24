how-to-pin-a-post-to-your-facebook-profile

Facebook (Android l iOS l Web) allows you to pin posts on the timeline, although many users are not aware of this possibility. The feature, which is also available for pages, is ideal for highlighting important information and moments in your personal profile.

How to pin a post to a page Facebook

7 Facebook functions you never thought existed

How to change your name on Facebook

How to disable your Facebook account

Fortunately, the novelty didn’t just come to the app: it’s also available in the desktop version. The process, by the way, would be the same were it not for the different interfaces of the platforms. But once you learn to pin a post to your profile, you’ll be able to do it on any version of the social network. Follow the step by step below!

Step 1:

access Facebook and, on the home page, select your profile icon. The button is located in the lower right corner of the screen.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Access the profile to get started. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2: If you have different accounts, or Facebook pages, a start tab will be displayed. Through it, it is possible to move between accesses easily. Click on your profile to proceed. Select the account you use. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3: To view the features and actions regarding the publication, open the three-dot menu located at the far right of the screen . Click on the three-dot menu to view the feature. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)