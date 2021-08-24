Clash at Kabul Airport! 4 soldiers died

When an Afghan soldier opened fire in the air at the entrance gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport, 4 Afghan soldiers were killed and 3 were injured in the turmoil that took place after foreign security forces responded.

Entry Date: 24.08.2021 16:41 Update Date: 24.08.2021 17:18

SHARE THIS ALBUM

Hot hours were experienced last night on the military line in front of Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport.

GALLERY CONTINUES

Allegedly, a soldier from Afghanistan’s special forces found the body of his friend in a vehicle in front of the airport.

When the Afghan soldier, who had a nervous breakdown, opened fire into the air, the international forces, who were on watch in the region, responded by thinking that they were attacked.

In the turmoil, 4 Afghan soldiers lost their lives and 3 Afghan soldiers were injured.

CALL FOR ESTABLISHMENT OF SPECIAL MECHANISM TO MONITOR THE HUMAN RIGHTS STATUS IN AFGHANISTAN

United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said she had received credible reports of serious human rights violations against civilians and former security forces in Afghanistan, where the Taliban took control, and called for the establishment of a special mechanism to closely monitor the human rights situation in the country. found.